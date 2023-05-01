He FC Barcelona is at a crucial moment of the season, and next Tuesday’s game against Osasuna it could make the difference between winning or losing the league title. To achieve victory, Barça will have a group of key players, including Robert Lewandowski, Ter Stegen, Ronald Araújo, Pedri and Ousmane Dembélé.
Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski is one of the best strikers in the world, and his presence on the field is essential for Barça. With 30 goals, the Pole has been the team’s top scorer. Now, Barça needs Lewandowski to maintain his level and keep scoring goals to win against Osasuna.
Ter Stegen
Ter Stegen is another fundamental player for Barça. The German goalkeeper has been one of the key pieces of the team during the season, and his presence in goal has been essential to keep the team in the fight for the league title. With his ability to make impressive saves, Ter Stegen will be one of the key players in keeping a clean sheet against Osasuna. He has several records within reach.
Ronald Araujo
Ronald Araújo is one of Barça’s most promising players. The Uruguayan defender has proven to be a safe and solid player at the back, and his presence on the field has been essential to avoid goals against. With his great physique and his ability to cut the ball, Araújo will be a key player in Barça’s defense against Osasuna. Claw.
Pedro
Pedri is another key player for Barça. The young midfielder has been one of the revelations of the season, and his ability to create plays and maintain possession of the ball has been essential for the team. With his vision of the game and his ability to find space, Pedri will be key to creating scoring chances against Osasuna. great player
Ousmane Dembele
Ousmane Dembélé is one of Barça’s most talented players. The French striker has proven to be a quick and skilled player on the pitch, and his presence up front has been instrumental in creating scoring opportunities. With his dribbling ability and powerful shot, Dembélé will be a key player in scoring goals against Osasuna.
