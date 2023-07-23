To be fair to him Barcelonaa club that seems bent on making the wrong decisions, especially in the transfer market, doesn’t make too many mistakes when it comes to letting players go. They generally have a good nose and know when to switch gears to their stars.
However, some players have slipped into the Camp Nou that Barcelona probably regretted having sold, sometimes against their better judgment. Here are six players who fit that criteria, starting with the most recent.
year of departure: 2020
Sold to: Atletico Madrid
Ronald Koeman’s spell in charge of Barcelona was a disaster from start to finish, his decision being to sell his star striker and club legend.
The Uruguayan, despite being over thirty, was still one of the most feared and prolific scorers in the world. Lionel Messi publicly revealed his fury against Barça for kicking Suárez out of the club without hesitation.
It turned against him. Suárez led Atlético to their first league title in seven years, taking top spot from Real Madrid on the final day of the season. Barcelona would finish the season third, fighting with Sevilla for the metaphorical bronze medal.
year of departure: 2018
Sold to: Everton
Will Barcelona fans lose sleep over losing their backup left-back to Everton? Probably not, but he quickly became one of the best players in the Premier League in that position. That seems a bit significant.
The culés, for their part, went through various substitutes not suitable for Jordi Alba, including Júnior Firpo and Marc Cucurella. It is not a catastrophic mistake, but it is not a resounding success either.
year of departure: 2014
Sold to: Arsenal
If Barcelona had to sell Alexis Sánchez to Arsenal in order to sign Suárez from Liverpool, well, okay, it was a good deal.
But if they could have both on the same roster, then no, it definitely wasn’t a good deal.
The Chilean striker was an immediate success in England, remember the days of “#SSNHQSANCHEZ”? He quickly reached another level with the Gunners and would leave the club having scored at a rate of almost one in every two goals for the team.
year of departure: 2013
Sold to: Bayern Munich
Thiago Alcántara, one of the most prototypical Barcelona fans that Barcelona has produced, decided to leave the club in 2013 and reunite with his old coach, Pep Guardiola, at Bayern Munich.
“I played with a lot of legends at Barça. Then it was hard for me to play all the minutes I wanted to,” he explained to BT Sport earlier this year.
“Pep Guardiola left the club and signed for Bayern. He asked me what was wrong with me. Bayern’s decisive reason was: ‘I need minutes, I have to play'”.
That Barça let a graduate leave at La Masía for that reason is really terrible.
year of release:2003
Sold to: Villarreal
Juan Román Riquelme, one of the most emblematic and talented players of his generation, spent a single year at Barcelonabefore being forced to go to Villarreal.
Riquelme has tried over the years to dispel rumors that Louis van Gaal’s rigid tactics and management style led to his departure, although club legend Hristo Stoichkov has often fanned the fires of fans’ anger against the Dutchman for his mismanagement of such talent.
In any case, Riquelme’s departure allowed Barcelona to build around another talented player, Ronaldinho. The lesson is that if Barça lets a star go, they already have another ready.
