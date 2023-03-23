Luis de la Fuente begins this Saturday the new project of the Spanish team with a revolution in the call. The one who was the Under-21 coach is clear about the bases of his project and the players he trusts in the face of this new stage. For this reason, today from 90min we bring you the 5 players who can be key in these two games that are going to be played in the national team break:
The goal is the base of any self-respecting team. The Chelsea goalkeeper has recovered his level thanks to the confidence that Graham Potter has given him and he is back in the Spanish team. Unai Simón will remain in the background after not entering the call, since he is injured. A goalkeeper who adds you and does not subtract you is key to this new stage.
He is one of the veterans of this new Spanish National Team. At the age of 31, he has become the second captain of the team, so a priori he will be the starter in the vast majority of games. A serious player like Dani can be key to laying the foundations of the project.
He’s only 26 years old, but as he said: ”For how young I am, I consider myself one of the veterans of this team.” The Manchester City player likes the coach very much and this time he will play as a pivot, not as a central defender as he did in the World Cup with Luis Enrique.
In addition to being one of the revelations of LaLiga, he is one of the players who most wants to put Luis de la Fuente on the green. He has a lot of confidence in the Real Sociedad player and he has shown it in the lower categories. He aims to be one of the starters in this new project.
He is the new captain of the Spanish team. Álvaro has taken another step within this team and he is no longer just his reference in attack, he is also going to be the leader who wears the bracelet. He is the player who can contribute the most goals to this team. He is one of the fundamental pillars.
