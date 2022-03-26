Only 9 months before the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022, the Mexican team continues to play the tie, where it is in the fight for a direct ticket to the top soccer sport.
The Argentine coach Gerardo Martino continues to work hard to be able to put together a competitive team that can make a difference. With the passing of the matches, there are players who already have a place in the World Cup assured, although there are others who could still be left out of the final list.
Here we present you which players it is.
In the most recent calls, the lateral defender Eric Aguirre It has been one of the essentials of coach Gerardo Martino. Although it is true that he has not been a starter, it is difficult for him to enter the final list for the World Cup at the last minute.
Cruz Azul striker Santiago Gimenezcould be in doubt to travel to Qatar to play the next World Cup.
The competition in his area is wide, and ‘Santi’ would have to fight for a place alongside men of the stature of ‘Tecatito’, ‘Chucky’, Jiménez, Vega, Antuna and Henry.
However, and in case of not attending, it is expected that he will be one of the references for the World Cup to be played in Mexico.
And speaking of forwards, another of the elements that still does not secure its place in the final list heading to Qatar is Henry Martin.
The attacker of the Eagles of America He is not going through a good moment and his name is faltering, since he could be out of the World Cup.
The player Rudolph Pizarro He is far from his best level of play. After leaving to try his luck in Major League Soccer, he ended up fading and was no longer contemplated by Martino.
However, for this FIFA date, “Tata” decided to call him again, although nothing guarantees his continuity in the World Cup process.
The vast majority of Mexican fans want to see the Santos Laguna goalkeeper in action Charles Acevedo.
His good performances have caused him to be called to the Tri, although it seems difficult that he could be a starter and his participation in the next fair would be in doubt.
