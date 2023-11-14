The team coached by Luis de la Fuente has to face this national team break to face the Cyprus team and the Georgia team. The Spanish are the first classified in their group and everything indicates that they will be present at Euro 2024
Below we show you the five players who could be key in this match against the Cyprus team:
The goalkeeper is always the base of the backbone of a team. Unai Simón arrives at this break established as the national team’s goalkeeper and with the showcase of defending the goal of an Athletic Club from Bilbao that is having a great campaign.
Carvajal arrives at this national team break consolidated as one of the best full-backs on the European scene. The one from Real Madrid is having very good games, being key for the meringues and he will surely have an important role in this Luis de la Fuente team.
More news about the Spanish team
He is currently the best footballer on the Spanish team. Rodri is the footballer who provides balance in the center of the field and who marks at the speed that the ball should roll. Apart from all this, he has shown to have a lot of arrival at City, which can be very important against rivals who lock themselves in at the back.
When the Spanish team plays it transforms. He is a footballer who has a lot of experience in the center of the field. A lung that oxygenates the Spanish team when it needs it most. His pressing after his loss is one of the keys to the functioning of this team.
Morata is one of the new captains of the national team and is the man who can contribute the most goals to this team. Furthermore, he arrives in a very good state of form, he is one of the players who has scored the most goals in the national League championship, he is having one of the best starts in his history as a scorer.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#players #Spain #key #facing #Cyprus