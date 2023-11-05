In a country as diverse and multicultural as the United States, learning English becomes a fundamental tool for Latinos. Not only is it the official language of the country, but it is also widely used in work, education and social settings. For the Latino community, Mastering this language translates into a series of benefits that open doors to a better quality of life and greater opportunities..

One of the main benefits is the improvement in job opportunities. Learning English becomes a way to access higher quality jobs and career prospects. Additionally, in the educational field, English is the language of instruction in most schools in the country, so Latinos who are fluent in this language have a significant advantage when it comes to obtaining a college degree.

No less important is the role of English in active participation in society. As the predominant language in social settings, learning it allows Latinos to connect with other people and fully immerse themselves in American society. It is also vital to understand and follow the laws and regulations of the countryaccess government and community services, participate in civic and political life, and protect their rights and interests.

The most popular free English teaching platforms

English proficiency is an invaluable resource, especially for the Latino community in the United States; access to free resources has grown in recent years. There are numerous online platforms and courses that offer free English teaching for Latinos in the country.. Below we present a list of the five most popular resources available:

Duolingo: is an online language learning platform that offers free English courses for Latinos. The advantage is that Duolingo courses are available in Spanish, making it easier for Spanish-speaking students to understand and progress. Additionally, the courses focus on practice, using exercises and games to strengthen learning. BBC Learning English– Offers a wide variety of free resources for learning English, including online courses, podcasts, videos and games. These courses are designed for students of all levels, from beginner to advanced. BBC Learning English podcasts and videos provide an engaging and fun way to learn the language. Youtube: The largest video platform in the world has become an inexhaustible source of resources for learning English. A large number of channels offer courses, tutorials and conversation videos in English. Some popular channels for learning English include “Learn English with EnglishClass101,” “English with Lucy,” and “English with Mr. Duncan.” Memrise– is another online language learning platform that excels at using spaced repetition to help students remember new vocabulary and grammar. Memrise offers English courses for Latinos in Spanish, which makes the learning process easier. Rosetta Stone: is known for its image and sound-based learning approach. It offers English courses for Latinos in Spanish, which makes understanding easier. Through its platform, students can improve their pronunciation and grammar. See also Biden will reinforce the border despite the curb on his immigration policy

(You may also be interested in: Latina shared 5 infallible tips to successfully pass immigration from the United States)

Keep in mind that one of the keys to learning English is your commitment.

Other free resources to learn English

These platforms offer a variety of options to learn English for free. The choice of platform will depend on the needs and learning style of each student.. In addition to these options, there are two additional resources that stand out:

English Language Learners In-Home Program: This free program, run by the United States Department of Education, offers English courses for Latinos throughout the country. These courses focus on basic language skills and provide support and guidance to students. USALearns: This online platform, developed by the United States Department of State, offers a variety of courses and learning materials, including English courses for Latinos. It focuses on skills necessary for daily living, such as communication and problem solving. See also Gianni Cavina dead, farewell to the "cult" actor of Pupi Avati

Choosing the appropriate resource or program will depend on the student’s level of English and their learning objectives. Whatever the platform selected, constant practice and setting realistic goals are key to achieving English proficiency.