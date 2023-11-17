San Diego It is one of the most sought after destinations by retired in the United States because it has a warm climate, beautiful beaches, as well as a pleasant atmosphere. The challenge is that the largest city in California It also offers first-class attractions and is very popular with vacationers, which is why the cost of living is high. But there are cities that can offer the best of this place at a much more affordable price.

According to the real estate site Zillow, the average cost of a home in San Diego amounts to US$961,629, which is why it is not an option for most retirees, who need to make informed decisions so that their savings work for them and they can have a good quality of life.

However, there are some cities that can receive retired and provide them with a good climate, amenities and access to quality services for a fixed budget, according to a study published by GoBankingRates.

The 5 cities retirees should consider if they like San Diego



Considering the cost of housing and the availability of entertainment available, GoBankingRates proposes a list of five cities that are affordable for retired and they offer them everything they need to enjoy that stage in their lives.

Sacramento, California

​

In this place the average value of a home is US$468,965. In addition, it offers a pleasant climate and a relaxed atmosphere with a wide range of outdoor activities and cultural options. This city achieves a good combination of urban and natural experiences, but has a much calmer atmosphere than other larger cities. California.

Sacrament It has an international airport, a mild climate all year round and is the ideal place to relive the era of the American cowboys by visiting sites such as Sutter’s Fort, Old Sacramento, the Capitol or the State Railroad museum.

Wilmington, North Carolina

​

In this place the average price of a home is US$391,137. It is a quiet area but with several entertainment options, a pleasant temperature and access to the beach. According to GoBankingRates, the cost of living is about 60 percent lower than in San Diego.

​

Residents have the opportunity to walk the Riverwalk, visit one of the many shops, cafes and restaurants while having a view of the river or attend one of its annual festivals such as Riverfest and North Carolina Azalea Festival, so always you will find what to do.

Austin, Texas

​

In this city the average value of a home is US$543,380 and may be the ideal option for those who considered San Diego due to its outdoor amenities, since this city in Texas It has several lakes and rivers. In addition, it has more than 250 parks for activities such as kayaking, biking or simply walking.

According to the analysis, another reason why austin is attractive to retired is that it does not collect state income taxes and home values ​​have registered a drop of 11 percent. Plus, there’s a large zoo, aquarium, and many world-class dining options, all of which can be enjoyed at 44 percent less cost compared to San Diego.

Charleston, South Carolina

​

Here the average value of a home is US$528,834, which is practically half that of real estate in San Diego. One of the reasons it is on the list is that it offers tax benefits to seniors, such as deductions for retired and moderate sales taxes.

Apart from the above, this city has beaches, museums and theaters, as well as a pleasant climate, a large zoo and a nature center. The best part notes GoBankingRates is that the cost of living is 45 to 50 percent lower compared to San Diego.

Long Beach, California

​

In this city the average value of a home is US$797,846 which, although it is a higher amount compared to the previous options, is still more affordable than San Diego for the retired.

Long Beach It has beaches, a varied gastronomy, quality public services and, importantly, more affordable access to healthcare. In addition, this city is usually full of exhibitions, attractions and events due to its wide variety of museums, theaters, cinemas, shops and restaurants. Residents can enjoy a walk by the sea or in the El Dorado East National Park.