There are different applications that are very useful on a day-to-day basis for all citizens. One of them is Google Maps. Launched in 2005the Google’s web map application server allows us to perform countless tasks, such as planning trips, routes or checking the time it takes to move from one point to another.

In addition, one of the latest features of the application is checking the traffic in any location, road or geographical point in real time. However, in the case of the Street View section, there are different locations that for different reasons have been hidden by the application itself for foot users. Among them, security reasons due to the danger of traveling through those sites, legality or others.

Two points in Spain



Without going any further, one of the hidden points on Google Maps is in our country, specifically, on the Holy Spirit Street in Madrid, located in the district of Malasaña. In the year 1999, in a edifice of this way, heThe agents found the lifeless body of Enrique Urquijo, singer of The Secrets. In the last update the building in question appears pixelated. However, it is not the only place in Spain hidden on Google Maps.

The other is located on the island of MinorcaIn the town of Mahon. On this Balearic island is the Elizabeth II Fortressa military complex located in the Mola Peninsula, and which belongs to the Ministry of Defense. Like the previous location, it also appears pixelated on the map.

Punggye-ri, the great unknown in North Korea



One of the territories whose location is unknown is North Korea. From the satellite view, only Pyongyang, the country’s capital, appears. In addition, there is a point that is the most unknown location in the world, the largest nuclear base in the country, which is Punggye-ri. The little information available on this territory comes from satellite images that can be captured in the application.



Area 51, a mystery in the United States

Another of the hidden points in the application is the Area 51, which is the remote detachment controlled by Edwards Air Force Base in Nevada (United States). It is one of the most secret military bases in the world. The work done on it is unknown. and the real function of this base conceived in the middle of the Cold War and that was not recognized by the North American country itself until 1995.

2125 Seymour Avenue, in Cleveland (United States)

Another hidden point in the North American country is the 2125 Seymour Avenue, in Cleveland. In this house censored by Google Maps, three girls were kidnapped and raped by a man who did not complete his sentence by committing suicide in prison.

