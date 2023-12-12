Every year on the day December 12th commemorates the date on which the Guadalupe's Virgin appeared before the indigenous Juan Diego on Cerro del Tepeyac in the year 1531. According to legend, the Guadalupana He asked that a temple be erected in his honor in that place where millions of pilgrims now gather to thank him and ask for his favors.

The celebration takes place mainly in Mexico. However, it unites millions of Catholics around the world. In the Basilica of Guadalupe In Mexico City, the arrival of more than 3,100,000 people is expected. But it is not necessary to go directly to its sanctuary to commemorate this date; allusive phrases can be shared through social networks.

Currently, through digital platforms it is possible to feel closer to our loved ones and commemorate important dates. Every Christmas, New Year or birthday, the networks help send messages and, in commemoration of the day of Guadalupe's Virgin, It is also possible to do so.

Phrases about the Virgin of Guadalupe

“The Guadalupe's Virgin It is the star that illuminates our path”, phrase said by John Paul II. “Under the mantle of Guadalupe's Virgin, we find comfort and protection”, phrase attributed to Saint Juan Diego. “The Guadalupe's Virgin It reminds us that we are never alone and that there is always someone who loves us and supports us”, phrase said by Pope Francis. “The Guadalupe's Virgin invites us to build a more just and peaceful world, where we can all live in peace and harmony”, phrase said by Mother Teresa of Calcutta.​ “The Guadalupe's Virgin It teaches us that we are all equal, regardless of our race, religion or social status”, a phrase said by Nelson Mandela.

Images of the Virgin of Guadalupe

In case you do not want to share phrases but rather images that represent the fervor of Guadalupe's Virgin These are some options.

Photo: familiacatolica.net

How did the tradition of celebrating the Virgin of Guadalupe begin?

After the appearance of the Guadalupe's Virgin On the Tepeyac hill the bishop of the time ordered a temple to be built in his honor. According to the story, he initially did not believe the native that he had witnessed the apparition. However, the Virgin Juan Diego told him to collect some fresh Castilian roses at the top of the hill and keep them in his tilma so that he could take them as proof to the bishop. When we arrived at the church and let the roses fall, the image of the Virgin on the blanket.

The Guadalupe's Virgin It is an image with different symbols, for example its eyes represent kindness and tenderness; Her hands in a prayer position, in addition to signifying her intercession for the care of her children, also encourage unity between races; The black bow she wears symbolizes motherhood and birth.