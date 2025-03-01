The 5 patrimonies of Spanish humanity that have been added in the last decade

With a total of 50 sites declared a World HeritageSpain is the fifth country with more awards by UNESCO, only behind Italy, China, Germany and France. This distinction not only highlights the diversity and cultural and natural wealth of the country, but also converts it into a Key destination for cultural tourism. The Patrimonies of Spain They cover from historical monuments to natural landscapes and living traditions, which demonstrates the amplitude of its legacy.

TOURISM.- FITUR.- A ‘showcooking’ promotes gastronomy linked to the four patrimonies of humanity

The heritage of humanity added in the last decade

From 2014 to today, five sites have been recognized by the UNESCO as a World Heritage in Spain. These Spanish monuments and cultural landscapes represent different moments of history and value the exceptional legacy that our country brings to the world.

1. Dolls of Antequera (2016)

Located in the province of Malaga, Antequera’s dolmens form one of the most impressive megalithic sets in Europe. These are three prehistoric structures: Menga’s dolmen, Viera dolmen and the tholos of El Romeral, built more than 5,000 years ago. Its orientation towards close natural formations, such as the Peña de los Enamorados and the Torcal de Antequera, demonstrates a sophisticated astronomical and landscape knowledge by its builders. Its inclusion in the list of Humanity’s Patrimonies It highlights the importance of megalithism in the Iberian Peninsula.

2. Califal City of Medina Azahara (2018)

Medina Azahara, located in Córdoba, was a city built in the 10th century by the Caliph Umayya Abderramán III as a sample of the splendor of Al-Andalus. Although its splendor was ephemeral, since it was destroyed a few decades later, its archaeological remains allow us to understand the political, social and artistic organization of Córdoba’s caliphate. Declared World Heritage In 2018, this Palaciega city is a testimony of the greatness of Islamic civilization in Spain.

3. Cultural landscape of the fallen cliff and sacred mountains of Gran Canaria (2019)

This Cultural landscape in the Canary Islands It is a set of troglodite settlements, caves and ritual structures used by the ancient pre -Hispanic inhabitants of the island. Its singularity lies in the combination of rock architecture and a complex astronomical calendar sculpted in the rock. UNESCO recognized its importance in 2019, highlighting the balance between aboriginal culture and the natural environment, an example of how ancient communities knew how to adapt to their environment.

4. Paseo del Prado and the good retirement, landscape of the arts and science (2021)

This urban and natural set in Madrid was declared World Heritage In 2021, becoming the First recognized urban cultural landscape In Europe. It is a space that combines nature and culture, housing some of the most important museums in the world, such as the Prado Museum, Thyssen-Bornemisza and Reina Sofía. In addition, its history as a tree -lined walk and public space since the 16th century makes it a testimony of enlightened urbanism.

5. Menorca Talayotics (2023)

Menorca Talayotic is the World Heritage latest of Spain recognized by UNESCO. This archaeological complex in the Balearic Islands is testimony of a prehistoric culture that flourished between 1600 and 123 AC highlights its megalithic constructions, such as Talayots, ships and taulas, which show a complex social and ritual organization. The declaration of World Heritage value the importance of this Prehistoric culture in the Mediterranean western.

A constantly growth legacy

The Spanish monuments and cultural landscapes that have been added to the list of heritage of humanity in the last decade demonstrate the diversity of the historical legacy of our country. From prehistoric structures to modern urban landscapes, these sites represent the cultural and natural wealth of Spain. The inclusion of these patrimonies of Spain in the UNESCO list not only involves international recognition, but also a great responsibility in their preservation and dissemination for future generations.