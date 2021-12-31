After the arrival of Ferran Torres from Manchester City, Barcelona continues to seek reinforcements in the attack for 2022.
The offensive aspect was one of the weakest in Xavi’s team and they are looking for players who can reverse that situation.
The 9 that Xavi chose to sign right now. Morata wants to play for Barcelona and the only thing left to do is reach an agreement with Juventus. His pass belongs to Atlético de Madrid and he has six months left on loan.
It seemed to be the chosen one. They were negotiating for an 18-month contract. It got cold in the last few days.
Aubameyang was another player who was on the radar in this passing market. He is a player of hierarchy, but he had disciplinary problems and seems to have completed his cycle at Arsenal. They already took the captaincy from him and it seemed a good option for Xavi’s.
One of the best forwards of 2022. He was the footballer who increased his value the most in 2021. Negotiating with Fiorentina will not be easy.
Barcelona’s ultimate dream. You will have to compete with all the giants of Europe for your pass. Next season he will surely change clubs and Blaugrana will seek to stay with him.
