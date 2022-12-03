In the history of the World Cups there are players who have left their mark. Sometimes for his number of scores or assists, as well as for receiving the Best Player award, however, there are also marks such as being the youngest to play in the tournament or the oldest.
Here are the five oldest soccer players who have participated in a World Cup:
With 40 years and 292 days the English goalkeeper played his last World Cup, after having been present at Spain 1982, Mexico 1986 and Italy 1990. However, he was never able to touch glory, reaching only fourth place on Italian soil.
One more goalkeeper. The element of North Ireland He attended the 1982 and 1986 jousts, winning a single match. The last duel of his career as selected was in the Jalisco Stadium When I had 41 years.
He is remembered for having held the record for even a moment, in addition to his giant hands and even scoring a goal on goal in England.
The Cameroonian is the only one on the list who is not a goalkeeper, being well remembered for his great speed and for having appeared on the field with 42 years and 39 days. The striker was part of the squad for the lions in 1982, 1986 and 1994, harvesting five goals in ten games.
It was just in Brazil 2014 when the Colombian broke the record for the oldest by allowing him to play the last game of the Group Phase, where they managed to beat Japanwhich he did with 43 years and 3 days.
The coffee grower was summoned to United States 1994 without being able to play, then he started in France 1998 and had to wait more than 15 years to return in 2014.
the mark of Mondragon He could only stay for four years because the Egyptian goalkeeper left him behind when he went to Russia 2018 with 45 years and 161 days. As happened with the Colombian, the Egyptian had the chance to play a single duel in the joust against Saudi Arabiawell Egypt He stayed in the Group Phase.
