The Champions League is the stage where dreams come true and legends are made. In this competition, passion and experience are qualities that know no age limits. Here we present the oldest players to score a goal, leaving their indelible mark on history.
|
Player
|
Age
|
Equipment
|
Rival
|
Francesco Totti
|
38 years and 59 days
|
Rome
|
CSKA
|
ryan giggs
|
37 years and 289 days
|
Manchester Utd
|
Benfica
|
Filippo Inzaghi
|
37 years and 86 days
|
Milan
|
real Madrid
|
Javier Zanetti
|
37 years and 71 days
|
Inter de Milan
|
tottenham hotspur
|
Luka modric
|
37 years and 54 days
|
real Madrid
|
Celtic
