The Champions League is the most important club tournament in Europe, and winning it is the dream of every soccer player. But when players manage to win it at an advanced age, the feat becomes even more impressive.
Here is a list of the 5 oldest players who managed to win the Champions League:
The Italian defender won the Champions League with Inter Milan in 2010 at the age of 36 years and 276 days. Materazzi has been a more than key player for the “recent” successes of the Milan team.
The Argentine defender won the Champions League with Inter Milan in 2010 at the age of 36 years and 285 days. Zanetti was a key player in Inter Milan’s midfield during the final against Bayern Munich, helping his team win 2-0. Player of a superlative class.
The Italian defender won the Champions League with AC Milan in 2003 at the age of 37 years and 34 days. He also did it four years later, but without participating.
The Italian defender won the Champions League with Juventus in 1996 at the age of 37 years and 46 days. Vierchowod was a key player in Juventus’ defense in the final against Ajax
The Italian defender won the Champions League with AC Milan in 2007 at the age of 38 years and 331 days. Maldini is considered one of the greatest defenders of all time, and winning the Champions League in his last season was a memorable moment in his career. Maldini is also the oldest player to win the Champions League to date.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Age
|
Paolo Maldini
|
Milan
|
38 years and 331 days
|
Pietro Wierchwood
|
Juventus
|
37 years and 46 days
|
Alessandro Costacurta
|
Milan
|
37 years and 34 days
|
Javier Zanetti
|
Inter
|
36 years and 285 days
|
Marco Materazzi
|
Inter
|
36 years and 276 days
#oldest #footballers #win #Champions #League #Maldini #maintains #record
Leave a Reply