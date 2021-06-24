One of the most active teams in the summer transfer market in Mexican soccer is the Águilas del América, a team that so far has presented 3 registrations for the Apertura 2021: Miguel Layún, Fernando Madrigal and Salvador ReyesPlayers that it seems will be the only ones to reach the azulcrema team for the next tournament.
Contrary to the reinforcements, in America there have been more casualties and some more can be added, in fact, the departure of Alonso Escoboza to the Rayos del Necaxa only need to be made official, since everything indicates that the agreement between both teams is already in place and it is a matter of days and hours for them to present it with the Aguascalientes team and become the sixth Americanist casualty.
Until now America has officially released 5 players, footballers who do not enter the plans of Solari and the Eagles decided to give it out either on loan or permanently, as is the case of Giovani Dos Santos and Sergio Díaz, footballers who will not wear the azulcrema shirt again and his time in the team was really disappointing.
The other three casualties are those of Emilio Sánchez, Ramón Juárez and Alan MedinaIn the case of Sánchez, the player did not renew with América and went freely to play with Mazatlán FC, while both Juárez and Medina went on loan to Puebla and Necaxa respectively, but both players have the option to buy, which is why For which it seems that the board does not trust the development of both players and, in case they have a good tournament, they prefer to sell them to have them back.
