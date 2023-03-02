Throughout history, Argentine soccer has stood out for being a great generator of young players who later became stars that shone in the best clubs on the European continent. At present, this situation has changed a lot since the growth of Brazilian soccer has overshadowed the albiceleste and the million-dollar sales from the world champion country in Qatar 2022 are less and less.
Next, we present the 5 most valuable players in Argentine soccer according to Trnasfermarkt, the website specialized in transfers in the world of soccer:
The River player is the most valuable in all of Argentine football despite his recent physical problems. He went to the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Uruguay, a team he has represented for some time. In a recent press conference, Martín Demichelis highlighted him as the best midfielder in Argentine soccer.
One of the keys to the Boca midfield that was crowned Argentine soccer champion in the 2022 season. Led by Ibarra, he took over the Xeneize midfield and his level did not go unnoticed by the European clubs that have already reviewed their situation.
He suffered from many important injuries in recent times that sidelined him from the fields and did not allow him to pick up a soccer rhythm. At the time he was very close to moving to Boca but the two clubs could not agree on the amount of the transfer. He was also polled by European football.
The great scorer of Argentine soccer in the last year 2022 with Tigre and that Boca still continues to have part of his pass. He is a born center forward with a great eye for goals and if he continues to maintain this level, his place will undoubtedly be in Europe.
He arrived at River during the last year of Marcelo Gallardo and Martín Demichelis has him very high in his considerations. He has never been able to establish himself in the team’s starting XI but he has shown sparks of his talent at important moments. His pass belongs to Atlanta United of the MLS.
