Summer has arrived and amid the commitments and tournaments of national teams, the market value of several soccer players is about to undergo modifications according to their performance, so before the value of Mexican players is altered, we remember who are the five most expensive at the moment according to Transfermarkt and because.
The first member of the group is the midfielder of the Ajax, Edson Alvarez, who returned to starting with the Dutch side and is now at the highest value of his career with 14 million euros.
After its devaluation in December 2020, in which it was valued at just 8 million, the performances of the Mexican made him gain specific weight within the squad and internationally.
Even in Major League Soccer and at the age of 32, Carlos candle It is the fourth most expensive Mexican in the market, with 15 million euros.
Although its historical maximum is 20 million Between 2013 and 2014, being the benchmark in the MLS is worth it to be a beloved player in the market and continue to be one of the most expensive Mexicans in history.
The devaluation is reaching Raul Jimenez after the resounding injury he suffered in October 2020, as it is increasingly far from the 45 million euros that it cost exactly one year ago.
At 30, he still has a long way to go to reposition himself among the most expensive Mexicans on the market.
The versatile end of the Porto is in the most expensive valuation of his career with 30 million euros and at 28 years old with one season remaining on his contract, he is one of the most beloved players on the market.
The ‘Chucky‘is in its moment and it is undeniable that due to age, performance and projection, its value must be the highest of the moment.
With 45 million euros in the market, Hirving holds the first position on this list after his first season as the undisputed holder of the Napoli, in addition to being the face of the Mexican team at the helm.
