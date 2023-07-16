England has been home to talented and valuable footballers throughout history. In this article, we’ll explore the five English players who have achieved millionaire transfer fees, making their mark on the transfer market. Find out who they are and how they have marked a before and after in British football.
Starting with Ben White, whose transfer to Arsenal for a sum close to 65 million euros demonstrates his growing value in the market. As a technically skilled and versatile defender, White has the potential to become a key player in the Gunners’ project.
Value: 65 million
The third English player on our list is Harry Maguire, who starred in a record €85m transfer fee when he joined Manchester United in 2019. Although initially a standout acquisition, Maguire has experienced ups and downs in his performance of late. Despite his secondary role on the team, his value remains considerable and his experience as a central defender makes him a valuable asset to any team looking to strengthen their defensive line.
Value: 85 million
Manchester United managed to close the signing of the highly skilled English winger who played for Borussia Dortmund. The price for which they signed the player has not finished, for now, meeting expectations.
Value: 85 million
The now former Aston Villa player became the most expensive English player in history and the most expensive signing in Premier League history by signing with Manchester City.
Value: 117 million
Rice has proven to be a dominant midfielder at both West Ham United and England. His ability to intercept, distribute and lead from midfield makes him an invaluable asset to any team. The Englishman has left 120 million euros in the coffers of the hammers in his transfer to Arsenal.
Value: 120 million
#valuable #English #players #history
Leave a Reply