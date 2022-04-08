THE LOS ANGELES CLASSIC IS PLAYED IN THE MLS! ‘CHICHARITO’ OR VELA, WHO DOES THE TRI NEED MORE FOR THE 2022 WORLD CUP? The survey question #LUP with @andremarinpuig @FerCevallosF, @Salimgol, @dtAlex_Aguinaga & @YayoDelaTorreM pic.twitter.com/XQ2Dg3kUX9 – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 7, 2022

The presenter who was in charge of conducting the program was the journalist André Marín, who has remained to date, although due to health issues he has been absent from some programs.

What has helped to enter the public’s taste is the debates between former soccer players from different teams who ‘heat up’ the discussions with their debates.

Since 2005, when the program began, football issues have been debated, specifically Aztec and international football.

This is a nightly program and viewers have liked it because of the intense debates that take place in it.

It is one of the oldest, since it has been on the air for about 35 years. Among the most remembered drivers appear Carlos Guerrero, Antonio Rosique, Inés Sainz, Christian Martinoli, Luis Roberto Alves, Luis García, among others.

The mastermind of this program was nothing more and nothing less than the journalist José Ramón Fernández, who promoted a concept that would change sports programs.

One of the voices that immortalized the program was that of Alejandro Lara Licea, who closed by thanking the viewer for their attention.

In 2017, they completed 2,000 programs, which tells us about the large audience it has.

It is a simple program, but it manages to summarize in one hour the sports of up to 3 days or more. One of its main attractions is the so-called ‘goal, error and figure’, where the highlights and the most embarrassing aspects of football in general are shown.