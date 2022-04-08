Over the years, Mexican television has been characterized by launching sports programs, which have been liked by viewers.
Some of them have been characterized by that different spark that has attracted attention, even polemics, as well as by the themes that unleash morbidity among the public; On the other hand, there are sports programs that are brief, but reliable in terms of information. Without a doubt, a taste for each spectator.
This time in 90min we present the 5 most successful sports programs on national television.
The original idea for The Last Word was from Fox Sports Argentina. After the success obtained in that country, the edition was launched in Mexico in 2012.
The presenter who was in charge of conducting the program was the journalist André Marín, who has remained to date, although due to health issues he has been absent from some programs.
What has helped to enter the public’s taste is the debates between former soccer players from different teams who ‘heat up’ the discussions with their debates.
The ESPN company is not far behind, and its most successful sports program at the moment is Futbol Picante.
Since 2005, when the program began, football issues have been debated, specifically Aztec and international football.
This is a nightly program and viewers have liked it because of the intense debates that take place in it.
Another of the favorites by viewers is Los Protagonistas, a television program in the format of a sports journalistic news broadcast on Tv Azteca.
It is one of the oldest, since it has been on the air for about 35 years. Among the most remembered drivers appear Carlos Guerrero, Antonio Rosique, Inés Sainz, Christian Martinoli, Luis Roberto Alves, Luis García, among others.
One of the most successful and historic sports programs in Mexican soccer was DerporTV.
The mastermind of this program was nothing more and nothing less than the journalist José Ramón Fernández, who promoted a concept that would change sports programs.
One of the voices that immortalized the program was that of Alejandro Lara Licea, who closed by thanking the viewer for their attention.
The sports program with the highest rating and that has been on television for nearly 42 years, without a doubt, considerable time and rarely seen on the screen.
In 2017, they completed 2,000 programs, which tells us about the large audience it has.
It is a simple program, but it manages to summarize in one hour the sports of up to 3 days or more. One of its main attractions is the so-called ‘goal, error and figure’, where the highlights and the most embarrassing aspects of football in general are shown.
