The 5 most outstanding young figures of the 2022 MLS season

The regular season of Major League Soccer 2022 has ended, giving us the opportunity to remember the figures that had the most impact this season.
Some little-known players earned their spot in the spotlight, inspiring their respective teams to defining results in the regular season to reach the postseason. In the East, Bryce Duke propelled Inter Miami to its first postseason appearance, while Talles Magno helped defending champion NYCFC to third place in the conference.
In the West. Jesus Ferreira and Julian Araujo shone as expected.
These are the most outstanding young figures of the 2022 MLS season…
Given his breakout season, it’s no surprise there are two FC Dallas players on this list. Along with Jesus Ferreira, Alan Velasco played a key role in propelling the Texas team to third place in their Conference.
His six goals and seven assists helped the club secure a spot in the MLS postseason.
Despite having suffered multiple injuries, Obed Vargas has established himself with the Seattle Sounders. He helped his team to its first CONCACAF Champions League title, making history for the Western Conference team.
Over time Vargas continues to improve under the orders of Brian Schmetzer.
The defense rarely gets praise, but Julian Araujo deserves it. The young national team from Mexico has become one of the best right backs in MLS, getting nine assists for the Galaxy in 2022.
He’s been a fixture in Greg Vanney’s eleven, fueling his offensive success from week to week.
The midfielder has only one season with Atlanta United, but has quickly made a huge impact on the team. Although they failed to advance to the postseason, Almada’s performances must be recognized as one of the most influential players on his team throughout the season.
On several occasions it was a luxury change for the squad led by Gonzalo Pineda, changing the course of several games coming from the bench. Throughout the season he had six goals and 12 assists in 29 games played, setting the stage for an even better season in 2023.
Jesus Ferreira has been the player to watch He was the most impactful player for his club this season, racking up 18 goals and six assists to lift FC Dallas to third place in the Western Conference.
Ferreira is the top scorer in the league, consistently connecting in attack with Paul Arriola and reaching 82 shots on goal in 2022. His creativity and quality with his right foot have caused opposition defenders and goalkeepers problems time and time again.
His performances in MLS earned him an international opportunity, en route to being the starting center forward for the United States National Team in Qatar.
