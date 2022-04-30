Real Madrid have been proclaimed La Liga champions in a season in which they have had no rival for the title. The whites have had a very regular championship, winning the games they had to win despite having to face difficult games in the Champions League.
Ancelotti has been one of the great keys to this victory, as the Italian has given the team a solidity in La Liga that has allowed them to add three in three very easily. Even so, winning the title would have been impossible without the level shown by some of the Whites’ players, so we are going to talk about the most outstanding players of the season in La Liga.
The Frenchman is undoubtedly a candidate for the Ballon d’Or. He has been the top scorer in La Liga by a wide margin, and his goals have saved Real Madrid in many games in which the game was very close. In addition, Benzema has been one of the top assistants, and without a doubt one of the great moral leaders of this team.
The Brazilian has exploded this season and promises to be a very important player for the Whites’ future. Vinicius has not only managed to explode in goalscoring terms, beating many great strikers in La Liga, but he has also dished out many assists as well. His electricity was key in stuck games in which Madrid did not know how to hurt the rival.
The Belgian has been at a sensational level, to the point of being considered by many the best goalkeeper in the world. Real Madrid have been one of the strongest teams in La Liga, but when they got shots, Courtois was there.
Miltao has had the season of his consecration. After a great irruption in the final stretch of last season, this has emerged as the leader of the white defense and has shown that Real Madrid has a huge central defender for many years.
The Croatian seems to have regained his youth and this season he has been the footballer he has always been, capable of making efforts to recover balls even in the final minutes, and creating dangerous plays to unblock complicated games. He has missed some games in order to dose him, but he has been vital in the key matches of the championship.
