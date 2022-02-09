Within a soccer field we always focus on the 22 players, but there is one more member who is key so that the development of the match can continue without any problem. That’s right, we’re talking about the referees, those judges who pass sentence on each action with just a whistle and a card holder. For this reason, we present a list of the most mediatic referees in LaLiga.
We start this list with José Luis González González. Although the referee belonging to the Castilla y León Referee Committee no longer works as a field assistant, but instead performs the functions of a video assistant referee in LaLiga. He has whistled for more than 10 years in the Spanish first division, accumulating 219 games behind him.
The referee of the Valencian committee has been refereeing in the highest category of Spanish football since 2013. Since 2015, he has also worked as an international referee. In his personal record, he has managed to win the Vicente Acebedo Trophy in 2013, the First Division Golden Whistle in 2015 and the Guruceta Trophy in 2017.
He reached the highest category in 2015, having refereed more than 80 matches and has been an international referee since 2017. José Luis Sánchez Martínez was chosen as the best referee in the Spanish league in the 2019/20 season.
The referee from Extremadura made his debut in LaLiga in 2012. He became the first referee to participate informally from the VAR room. In addition, Gil Manzano is an international referee, coming to officiate matches at Euro 2016 or Copa América 2021.
Due to Mateu’s form and attitude when carrying out his role on the pitch, the Valencian referee has become one of the most mediatic in Spanish football. He began refereeing first-class matches in 2008. From January 1, 2011, he became an international referee, refereeing the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the 2020 European Championship and has even directed the Champions League final. League 2020/21 that Chelsea and Manchester City would play
