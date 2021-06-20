The weekend that celebrates parents around the world has arrived and of course in Mexican soccer celebrations cannot be missed, because clubs like América, Chivas and Cruz Azul are capable of boasting some type of supremacy that could well enter as an authentic paternity.
Below we recall the five most marked within Liga MX, those that make one think of a club as everyone’s dad, especially on this Sunday that recalls these pillars.
One of the new marked paternities that Mexican soccer has is the feline duel. Tigres over Pumas, especially for the extraordinary performance in the regular phase in favor of the Monterrey team since 2010.
15 victories in favor of the UANL and seven draws in 29 games from the date, in addition to an extraordinary final won at Ciudad Universitaria.
The worst thing for those of the UNAM is that the visits to the Volcano are an absolute tragedy, since in the entire history of short tournaments, they have only achieved four victories out of 27 matches; the last of them in the Clausura 2014.
This paternity was only located in Guadalajara and is one of the most important in the history of Mexican soccer, since for 36 years the university students could never beat Chivas in Guadalajara.
It was until a Copa MX duel in 2018 when the cats won 1-3, but just a month later, Pumas repeated the “feat” and won 1-2. Still, those are the only two victories in Guadalajara in the last 39 years.
On various scales, America’s paternity over Pumas is almost total, especially during the last decades.
Since the introduction of the short tournaments, the Classic Capitalino It has been contested 62 times, with a very favorable balance for the Eagles, since they have won 26 games and accumulated another 20 draws, so they add 46 frustrations for the felines.
On Father’s Day in 2021, the Pumas arrive with a single victory in the last 16 games, with several impotences throughout the games and two tremendous goals in the league.
One of the most characteristic in the entire history of Mexican football is, without a doubt, the one that Guadalajara maintains over Atlas, especially because it is one of the most important classics of the MX League.
Three defeats in the last 15 games is what the Herd boasts today, but one of the most disturbing data for the red and black fans is that, of their last 100 defeats, the team that has beaten them the most is Guadalajara, with 10 endorsed in the last six years, according to information from AndresN.
The simple reading is to give the paternity to America, because in four finals, three have opted for the azulcremas and before that there is not much to do, especially because in between there are two lapses of a true martyrdom for the celestial ones.
Between 2003 and 2010, Blue Cross he never defeated the azulcremas, something that was repeated between 2015 and 2019, so the last few years have been totally yellow, with two won finals included.
The “good” news for Cruz Azul is that they have already accumulated five consecutive games without losing to their arch-enemy and with a 5-2 win in between, although clearly they need to be finalized in the final phase.
