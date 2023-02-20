Tired of the traditional seats of the cinemas? So, you should know these places around you that undoubtedly leave unforgettable experiences.

One of people’s favorite pastimes is, without a doubt, going to the cinema. Over the years, we have seen how they have tried to make the user experience the best. 3D glasses became the allies of some moviegoers, as did the system of moving seats. Likewise, movie theaters far from the conventional have been designed that have jacuzzis, beds and more. All with the aim of continuing to entertain viewers who spend several hours in front of the screen.

Hot Tub Cinema

If you are not such a fan of traditional seats, this option is for you. In Hot Tub Cinema you can enjoy your favorite movie in outdoor jacuzzis sipping cocktails inspired by the films. This idea already has six branches in three countries: England, the United States and Spain. And you, do you dare to have this experience?

Archipelago Cinema

This room designed by the architect Ole Scheeren has two structures on the waters of thailand. On the one hand, there are the seats for the public, which can be accessed after a boat trip. On the other hand, the support of the screen. It should be noted that it was installed for the 2012 edition of the Rocks Yao Noi festival.

Sol Cinema

Perfect for friends or family! This traveling cinema it is located in United Kingdom and has a capacity for 12 people maximum, and the best thing is that it works with solar energy. In addition, it has its own catalog of short films on issues related to the environment and culture. It should be noted that it has currently been in operation for more than 10 years.

Sol Cinema in Dublin. Photo: Sol Cinema See also The Interview - Angel Giovanni Hoyos: “the changes that our society needs will come from the hand of feminism”

Nokia UltraScreen

thailand again. In this cinema you can enjoy a free foot massage and snacks if your tape starts after nine at night. Not only this, but they also offer you blankets, pillows and seats that convert into beds. Without a doubt, an incredible option to relax and have some time with yourself.

Edible Cinema

Would you like to share more with the characters? Well this place is for you. Located in EnglandWhen you enter the room, this place gives you a tray with boxes with different numbers that contain objectives related to the feature film, such as food or perfumes. Your senses will be the luckiest.