Before the 2024 Apertura tournament began, many fans of Tigres UANL They got the impression that their team had made late decisions. The departure of Robert Dante Siboldi, the arrival of Veljko Paunovic, the departure of Antonio Sancho, the arrival of Gerardo Torrado, are some of the movements that generated uncertainty among the auriazul fans.
However, after six games, Tigres UANL is in second place in the standings, just two points behind leader Cruz Azul. They have not lost a single game, with four wins and two draws, and they recently signed one of the best Mexican wingers of today: Uriel Antuna, who has not yet fully convinced some fans, but whose quality promises a lot.
While money doesn’t guarantee championships, even less in a tournament as even as the Mexican one, it does get you closer to the goal. That’s why Tigres continues to maintain one of the highest payrolls in Liga MX, and in this article we bring you the five most expensive Tigres players in the Apertura 2024:
The thirty-year-old Argentinian footballer plays as a centre forward and is valued at five million euros.
The 26-year-old Mexican footballer plays as a left-back and is valued at six million euros.
The 27-year-old Mexican footballer plays as a winger on both wings and is valued at six and a half million euros.
The twenty-nine-year-old Uruguayan footballer plays as a midfielder and is valued at seven and a half million euros.
The Argentine footballer, who is only twenty-seven years old, plays as an attacking midfielder and is valued at ten million euros, making him the most expensive player in the current Tigres UANL squad.
