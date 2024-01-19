In the football industry, the wallet plays an increasingly important role. The last two champions of our Mexican tournament are part of the top three most expensive teams, so the argument that in Mexico anyone can be champion loses more and more value.
He Monterrey Soccer Club It is currently the second most expensive team in Liga MX, with a value of 85.80 million euros. Only below the brand new champions of national football: the powerful Águilas del América, who are worth a total of 95.20 million euros. Below Rayados is followed by Tigres, with a value of 68.50.
Forwards tend to be the most valuable players in any squad, and the Monterrey Football Club. The Argentine attacker appears in fifth place with a value of 5.50 million euros.
The Mexican central defender is currently valued at 6 million euros. It has turned out to be a great signing for the Albiazul board, which bought him for just two million euros, when the footballer still belonged to the Xolos de Tijuana.
The Mexican midfielder had plans to emigrate to the old continent. However, Rayados' proposal convinced him to stay in Mexico and today he is worth 6.50 million euros.
The Mexican-American Brandon Vázquez represents an interesting bet for the leaders of the Gang. He comes to replace Rogelio Funes Mori and at less than thirty years old he is valued at 8.50 million euros.
The Spanish footballer Sergio Canales did not start well with the Monterrey Football Club. Various injuries delayed his adaptation process, but his quality is something that is not in question. The 11 million euros it is worth say it all.
To the surprise of many fans, the one who does not appear on this list is the attacking midfielder Jesús: the 'Tecatito' Corona. Despite his brilliant time in Mexican soccer and taking into account that he still has a few years left in his career, 'Tecatito' is not among the top five of Rayados' most expensive players, although he does appear within the first six, with a worth five million euros.
