After the confirmation of Edwin Cardona as the new reinforcement of Racing Club de Avellaneda, we review the most expensive signings in academic history. Look!
For the 2010/2011 season, the Academy acquired the record of a slim N ° 10 of 1.90 meters per 3.2 million euros. Later he would become one of the best soccer players in Argentina.
Direct from San Lorenzo and by 3.25 million eurosReniero arrived at the Academy for 4 seasons. The forward scored only 5 goals in 16 games.
Resigning 50% of the salary he would receive in Mexico, Cardona signed his signature and became a brand-new reinforcement of Racing for the 2022 season. His arrival took place after the disbursement of $ 3.3 million for their services.
Thanks to the level he exhibited at Atlético Nacional, the Colombian became the most expensive foreign purchase in Racing’s history. It came in 2018 in exchange for 3.5 million euros. I shot some dribbles and then disappointed.
The born in Avellaneda returned for the third time in his career to Racing Club in mid-January 2018 for 3.5 million euros direct from Genoa. At that stage, he won the 2018/19 First Division Tournament.
