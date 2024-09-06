He Monterrey Football Clubas has been their custom in recent tournaments, they have gone all out, signing top-notch players, all with the goal of achieving the coveted Liga MX title, a trophy they have not lifted since the distant 2019.
They have even made an interesting change in the dugout, thanking Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortiz and signing Martín Demichelis, who in his short career as a coach already knows what it is like to win a championship, having done so with River Plate in Argentina. However, in Mexico he has already managed two games, and has yet to taste victory.
The Mexican footballer, who is only twenty-two years old, plays as a central defender and is valued at seven million euros.
The 25-year-old Argentinian footballer plays as a centre forward and is also valued at seven million euros.
The 25-year-old Mexican-American footballer plays as a centre forward and is valued at eight million euros.
The Argentine footballer, who has just arrived at Club de Fútbol Monterrey, is thirty years old and plays as a midfielder. He is valued at nine million euros.
The 33-year-old Spanish footballer plays as an attacking midfielder and is valued at ten million euros, making him the most expensive player in the current Club de Fútbol Monterrey squad.
The Spanish midfielder Oliver Torres does not appear on this list. However, it should be noted that he is tied with Victor Guzman in fifth place, both valued at seven million euros.
