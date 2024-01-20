Tigres is one of the most powerful teams in the entire Liga MX. The UANL team is the third most valuable team in Mexican soccer for the Clausura 2024 tournament, according to figures from the Transfermarkt portal.
Below we share with you which are the most expensive players in the feline team for the Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX:
The Argentine attacker had a dream year with Santos Laguna and signed with Tigres in exchange for 16 million dollars. According to the Transfermarkt portal, Brunetta is worth approximately 10.9 million dollars on the market, making him the most expensive player on the feline squad.
In second place on this list is Fernando Gorriarán. Like Brunetta, the Uruguayan midfielder arrived from Santos Laguna. 'Gorri' would have an approximate market value of 9.8 million dollars.
In third place in this top is Jesús Angulo. The 'Stitch' has established himself as one of the best in his position in the Liga MX and is fighting for a place in the Mexican National Team. Its approximate market value is 7.6 million dollars.
The Brazilian defender has quickly adapted to Mexican soccer and is one of the highest-rated defenders in Liga MX. His market value is approximately $6.5 million.
To close this list, a Mexican soccer player: Sebastián Córdova has a market value close to 6.5 million dollars. The American youth squad is finding the best version of himself in the feline team.
