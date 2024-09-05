The Eagles of America They have accustomed us to having high-ranking players in their ranks, since in addition to bringing in skilled and high-priced foreigners, they also bring in national players who are having a great time in their respective clubs.
Whatever the tournament, Coapa’s players are always among the most expensive squads in Mexican soccer, which is why, 90min We leave you the five most valuable according to the specialized German site Transfer market.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Although it has lost a lot of prominence since the arrival of the Brazilian coach André Jardinethe Paraguayan remains among the five most valuable in the Nest. His role has been more like a relief, apart from that he has been tempted by other clubs such as Striped either PumasThe pivot, selected by his country, could be living his last adventures with the Eagles. The specialized site gives him a value of six million euros.
The different one, the brain and the thinker of the blue-creams. When he put on the jersey of the America He had a difficult start, but little by little he changed the boos into applause and he already gave the fans titles, which was so expected. Due to his good level, he was again considered by Chili and has already played in the 2024 Copa América. However, the Andean is a constant victim of injuries, but no one can deny his quality with his feet. He is valued at 6.50 million euros.
Another player who had his bags packed to fulfil his European dream. The defender has been closely followed by Italy, England and Spain, but he remains in El Nido. After his outstanding performances he has earned the call-up to his national team, although he has also had to battle a lot with injuries. The Uruguayan has great aerial play, is difficult to beat in one-on-one situations and has good positioning.
Okay seven million euros.
Since he arrived in Mexico to defend the feathered team, the Spaniard has not disappointed, he has maintained a great level and it is not for nothing that he is one of the fans’ favorites. Added to this, his great conditions have put him in the eye of European football, especially in Russia and in his country, yearning to one day be able to return to have his revenge. El Maguito is the second most expensive thanks to his eight million euros.
He has just arrived as a brand new reinforcement from the Tuzos del Pachuca, where he gave lessons and became a member of the national team. However, criticism has already begun for El Chiquito, as he has not been able to demonstrate his worth, far from the level he had in the Bella Airosa, causing the blue-cream fans to start to despair, especially due to the large investment made. Despite all this, he is the most valuable player on the roster with ten million euros.
The Top 10 of America is made up of: The American Alejandro Zendejas (5.50 mde), Luis Angel Malagon (5.50 mde), Kevin Alvarez (5.50 mde), Alan Cervantes (5 mde) and Israel Reyes (5 mde).
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#expensive #footballers #America #Apertura
Leave a Reply