The Cruz Azul Sky Machine is living a dream tournament. Already in the Clausura 2024 they had made it clear that they were ready for important things, even reaching the final for the national championship.
However, after falling to the Águilas del América, many thought that the ghosts would do their thing, and that Cruz Azul would sink into a hole from which it could not get out. Situation that did not happen, and today Martín Anselmi’s team dreams of the national championship. For now, they are absolute leaders of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
Érick Lira is a Mexican footballer who is only twenty-four years old. He plays as a midfielder and is valued at five million euros.
Kévin Mier is a Colombian footballer who is only twenty-four years old. He plays as a goalkeeper and is valued at five and a half million euros.
Luis Romo is a twenty-nine-year-old Mexican footballer. He plays as a midfielder and is valued at six million euros.
Carlos Rodríguez is a twenty-seven-year-old Mexican footballer. He plays as a midfielder and is valued at seven million euros.
Georgios Giakoumakis is a twenty-nine-year-old Greek footballer. He plays as a centre forward and is valued at eight million euros, making him the most expensive player in the current squad of the cement workers.
