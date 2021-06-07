By spending much of the day on the Internet, young people are exposed to all kinds of dangers and can become a target for scammers looking to trick you into taking your money or personal data.

A firm specialized in cybersecurity analyzed some of the most frequent scams targeting teenagers and explained where to pay attention to avoid falling into the trap and thus stay safe.

“Regardless of age, as users it is important to be attentive to the messages we receive, not to enter our data on unknown sites, or access suspicious links. Taking a few minutes to analyze the process, think things through and review the sites and information requested is essential, “warns Cecilia Pastorino, a researcher at the ESET Latin America Laboratory.

Social media

It’s natural for scammers to try to target Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter, as that’s the place in which they spend most of their time, indicate from ESET.

Social networks, always fertile ground for scams. AFP photo

Some of the most common methods criminals use is to send tabloid article links with shocking celebrity headlines. However, when the user clicks on this link, they are redirected to a malicious website.

Alternatively, they may try to contact their victims through messages inviting them to participate in contests or sweepstakes. The shared link will most likely redirect to a scam site that it will infect your devices with malware or try to steal confidential information.

Discounts

.To make their offers attractive, scammers try to offer highly sought-after brands and products, like limited edition sneakers, brand clothes that are often too expensive for an average salary, or fake online glasses stores

The deception consists of creating a fake retail website that offers a wide variety of these products. Once someone makes a purchase on these sites, they will receive a copycat product or they may not receive anything at all. And in the worst case, if the victim shared their credit card details, the cybercriminals will rack up fees and clean up the bank account.

Fake scholarships

These bogus scholarship programs will often require the interested party to pay a “registration fee.” However, the scholarship does not exist and the scammer will end up keeping the money given.



From job scams to romance scams, the dangers facing millennials.

The scam may consist of a scholarship that the person won through a lottery. In this case, the student will also be asked to pay a “processing fee” or a “disbursement fee” justifying this payment due to tax costs.

Labor



Cybercriminals create bogus job postings that often seem too good to be true. Scammers will post these job postings on legitimate job boards and will generally offer positions that allow you to work from home and earn a substantial salary.

The ultimate goal is to obtain personal information from the victims and then use this data in various illegal activities, such as opening bank accounts in the name of their victims or using their identities to falsify documents.

Quotes



Online dating apps and platforms have become hunting grounds for criminals who carry out so-called romance scams. The deception is based on impersonating a person that the victim considers attractive.

In some cases, cybercriminals use manipulation tactics such as requesting intimate photos and then extorting the victims into paying money, threatening to reveal these photos to their loved ones and the public if they fail to pay.

Tips and Recommendations

If the job offer sounds tempting, but you have doubts, do a quick search on the website of the company offering the supposed job to see if anything suspicious comes up. Also, provide basic personal information.

Verify if the organization offering the scholarship is legitimate by conducting a web search or by contacting their offices directly. Y never make any kind of “processing” or “advance” fee without first talking to the establishment.

When you come across a limited-edition product at a surprisingly low price, it’s probably a scam. If you are still intrigued, consult the manufacturer directly and investigate to check its authenticity.

If you receive an unsolicited message from a stranger with a questionable offer or contains a link, be suspicious. The best option is to ignore the message and never click on a link from a stranger.

SL