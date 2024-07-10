Escape the noise of the city and relax in a Natural paradise is possible within Texasaccording to a Texan named Amanda Oglewho made a list of the best 25 places to visit. However, we decided to go further: bring the 5 most beautiful and unknown from all over the state of Texas.

Caddo Lake, just three hours from Dallas, you can find a dream showcase, with a lake covered with pine forests and swamps. Ideal for Canoeing and being amazed by the beautiful landscapes you will come across. You can also walk through the woods, have a picnic and even camping or renting a cabin to spend the night.

According to its official website, the lake has almost 27,000 acres of land and houses more than 70 species of fish. That is why visitors recommend it until they are sick of it. take the canoe rideeither with their own or renting there. Most described it as a peaceful place and ideal for relaxing in nature.

Caverns of Sonorais another place to visit in Texas, a cave system full of mineral formations that are still active. These caves are internationally recognized as one of the most beautiful on the planet and with formations that are not found in other caves.

There, it is recommended to make a visit with a specialized guidewhich will tell you the history of this place, which only allows 12 visitors at a time, so The experience will be very intimate and personalized. In addition, there are possibilities to camp above the caves and rest there.

The incredible views of the caves.

Three more recommended Texas sites

In West Texas you will find an unusual landscape in the Monahans Sand Hills State Parkwhich as its name indicates, will find long stretches of sand and dunes with soaring peaks of up to 50 feet. This place is ideal for funsince you can do activities within the sand such as sledding or horse riding.

If these sites still haven’t convinced you to visit Texas or you have a more adventurous and sporty spirit, Then you should visit Caprock Canyons State Park and Trail. With an extension of more than 10,000 acres to explore on its trailswill come across Native species in their natural habitat, such as deer, bobcats, antelopes, coyotes and bison. Here you can go horseback riding, camping, fishing, swimming and boating on Lake Theo.

Finally, in the Sam Houston National Forest, You will find the Lone Star Hiking Trail, with the longest contiguous trail in Texas: 129 miles. You will walk through marshes, trees and even Lake Conroe. Experts recommend spend 10 days inside the forest flared out to enjoy all the wildlife and nature.