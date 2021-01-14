The past year 2020 has been a good year for lovers of the RPG genre with titles such as Yakuza or the expansion of The Outer Worlds, although it has also been the genre that has taken the first-person hit of Cyberpunk 2077. Still, We do not stop feeling excited about the novelties that are to come in terms of gender in 2021.

That is why today we have prepared a video with the 5 most anticipated Xbox RPGs of 2021. Ahead!

The 5 most anticipated Xbox RPGs of 2021

1. Nier Replicant

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… it’s about the prequel to the successful NieR Automata, but in reality it is the first title of the saga that saw the light in PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. A cult game for many and strange work for others, it is a story about the fight and the family, among thousands of others. ins and outs. We will play a courageous young man from a remote village who wants to save his sister Yonah, who suffers from a fatal disease, we will go on a great adventure together with the talking book Grimoire Weiss. Action and RPG genre go hand in hand in this remake of the original version, to bring this deep and mysterious story closer to many more people.

This is the spectacular collector’s edition of NieR Replicant

Last updated on 2021-01-14. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

2. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Vampires never go out of style, especially not if it is the continuation of one of the best RPGs of all time. People who understand the classic role know its predecessor well, and this new installment will seek to keep all the good of the previous one and improve in several aspects. Our character is born out of an act of vampiric terrorism, and our mere existence sparks a war over the blood trade in Seattle. We have various skills and disciplines, unique melee arts, and a varied and interesting faction systemChoosing a side is vital to the development of the story, each with its own characteristics and motivations. We will find familiar characters and new faces, well, new fangs.

20 minutes of intense gameplay from Vampire: The Masquerade- Bloodlines 2

3. Elden Ring

If it is in more than one top for something it will be, Elden Ring attracts the eyes of many fans of RPGs thanks to the deep and well developed system of levels and abilities of the souls saga. We are expecting one of the greatest creations of Mr. Miyazaki, so it will surely provide this game with more developed mechanics in terms of our character’s abilities and larger places that house more characters with which to interact, more stories to know and a wide catalog of weapons and armor that is already a brand of the house. Undoubtedly one of the titles that generates more expectation thanks to collaboration with George RR Martín, creator of the Game of Thrones saga.

The date of the next Elden Ring trailer and new images are filtered

4. Scarlet Nexus

From the hand of Bandai Namco we can take the glove this year to Scarlet Nexus, an action role-playing game marked by the discovery of a psionic hormone in the human brain that gives people extrasensory powers. Of course the bad guys will come under the name of Alter, who fall from the sky like rain with the sole objective of ending the human race. Due to its high resistance to common attacks, extreme measures are needed to combat this powerful threatThey are none other than the psionics who possess devastating abilities and are the last bastion of humanity. We will be recruited as one of them to face a good number of enemies thanks to our supernatural powers.

This is the Xbox Series X Project Scarlett Edition controller from the Xbox team

5. Mass Effect Legendary Edition

A trilogy that does not need an introduction, reliving the story of Commander Shepard is one of the great joys that was announced at the end of 2020. We will relive this galactic epic with a large number of characters, but above all of companions who They will be our most faithful allies in the fight against a dangerous alien race that threatens everything known to date. We will meet beings from other planets that will help us on our journey, as well as enemies of all kinds who want to truncate our mission to save the galaxy, which is not a simple task to be said. The third-person camera accompanies us throughout the journey through these three titles that are loaded with action-packed combat, thoughtful and unique stories, as well as renewed graphics that they will delight any fan of the saga.

Mass Effect is back: theories about what’s new from BioWare

And you, what 2021 games for Xbox do you wait with more impatience? Let us know in the comments!

Author text and video: Dani Mangas for SomosXbox