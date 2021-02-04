Fighting video games are sometimes the forgotten ones, but the great community behind them and the immense number of followers who are willing to give themselves a few virtual punches and kicks is undeniable, so as we did with the 5 action games for the most anticipated Xbox, we bring you the Five Most Anticipated Xbox Fighting Games of 2021.

Here both 2D and 3D have a place, as we must not forget that one of the golden ages of the genre occurred in horizontal view and with two-dimensional graphics, which showed great wonders.

So get your gloves and weapons ready, let the fight begin:

The 5 most anticipated Xbox fighting games of 2021

Samurai Shodown (Next Generation Edition)

This title was released back in 2019, so what the hell is he doing here? Before you fill in the comments on it, it is because it has been clarified that the next generation version will arrive in March. Since the franchise’s first title came out in 1993, Samurai Shodown has brought us countless sword fights, and returned with this reboot with high definition graphics a renewed gameplay. Set a year after the first installment, there are several combatants that join the contests, each one with their own origins and objectives.

On March 16, 2021, it will reach the new generation of Micorsof, both on Xbox Series X and Series S, and includes improvements with better performance and extra content, and those who already own the title on Xbox One, can benefit from these improvements on Xbox Series. It can be enjoyed at 120 FPS and various improvements that will undoubtedly make your fights much more spectacular.

A single mistake is paid with your own life, this is the premise of Die By the Blade, a video game where a single blow skews a life, both yours and that of the opponent. This can be avoided thanks to a system of parrys and blocks, both in single and multiplayer modes. It is inspired by games like Bushido Blade, Way of the Samurai and Dark Souls, so we will have to wait for a satisfactory difficulty.

Under a realistic combat, we will fight in duels 1 against 1, to show who is the best swordsman. We can customize 10 different fighters, as well as select one of several weapons that they offer us to face these fights where there is no type of life bar, a hit, a death, its atmosphere and proposal are undoubtedly attractive for the best fighters and fighters.

This video game with exquisite visuals and character design, is a massive update to Phantom Breaker: Extra, a 1 against one with anime aesthetics that originally came out in 2013. And what makes it special? Well what will bring many improvements and several new characters that will give you a facelift more attractive and will show your matches to more players.

Its combat system has been rebalanced and improved to make combos and special attacks easier and more affordable, but it does not forget those who are looking for more hardcore experiences. We can select 3 different fighting styles, such as speed, power and mechanics. The music of this title has been redone and remixed, but with the option to select the original music, and we can enjoy the story of Phantom Breaker and Phantom Breaker: Extra, a luxury.

Developed by Jesse Wright and published by Rogue Games, they offer us a free to play fighting video game about which little is known, but which looks good, at least in the little they have shown and the gamplay that has been seen. It will come direct to Xbox Series X / S, and you can already see some movements and the title in action, will come with different game modes and various characters to choose from our champion of fighting under the Unreal Engine 4.

Even if you look for their website, it does not contain any information at the moment, with a modest image and links to social networks, so if you want to know more information like crazy, it is best to be patient and wait, which does not cost so much, because the game will be free on PC and next-generation consoles.

We are facing the direct and official sequel to Wrestlefest, a fighting video game that appeared in 1991 with the graphics so characteristic of the time. It is an arcade wrestling with beautiful two-dimensional graphics, good settings and a simple, fast-paced and arcade-style gameplay.

We will have 16 wrestling fighters that will increase in their post-launch through DLC, in addition, they will enjoy local and online multiplayer for the most competitive in the room. We will fight in duels one against one, in teams, or in a Battle Royal type of all against all, a real madness we go. We will see multiple entrances to the ring, with its characteristic music to give the greatest show to the public that encourages us, which will react to all the events that occur in the ring, so we have to wait to be able to enter this pixel art fighting title.