2020 aimed to be the year of Spanish women’s football. With a great start, with the signing of the first collective agreement in this category and the premiere of the first Super Cup in Spain, everything took a radical turn with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus left us dramatic moments for this category, such as the suspension of the Primera Iberdrola, with a return to the pitch seven months later, although it could not prevent it from toasting other great achievements such as the birth of the women’s Real Madrid or the Champions League dispute. in the Basque Country.

The 1st Collective Agreement for Spanish women’s football has arrived

What a great start 2020 had for women’s football in Spain. This category attended in February the signing of the First Women’s Football Agreement, which came 17 months after the first negotiations began. This historic document, the first of its kind in Europe and one of the first in the world, presented for the first time a common and working framework of relations between clubs and players.

The Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE), Soccer Players ON and the Association of Women’s Soccer Clubs, who were members of the negotiating table for more than a year. The agreement ended up arriving, although they resisted and even forced the players to take their fight to a strike in the League. And, with it, an unprecedented celebration in the Congress of Deputies, with the presence of footballers, unions, clubs or representatives of political parties.

The agreement was and is the first step towards professionalization, the arrival of which was announced by the Government of Spain for the next season 2021-2022. Definitely, 2020 has been the great prelude to the professionalization of Primera Iberdrola, but it leaves a bittersweet taste. The general feeling is that it could have been much better and that it has been cruelly affected by the pandemic and by the excuses of those who are holding back its growth.

Players and members of unions, clubs and political parties pose in Congress.

The First Iberdrola is suspended in the absence of eight days

The sad news came at the beginning of May: the First Iberdrola is suspended in the absence of eight days. The wait for players and clubs during weeks of anguish is then over, ending the hope of power. resume the competition, although the options for this were very limited due to the lack of health security. The latter was the reason why the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) decided to end the 2019-20 season.

The federative entity respected the positions of champion and European classification and eliminated the relegations, increasing the participants of each of the three categories of women’s football (First and Reto Iberdrola and First National). So, Barça, leaders of the Primera Iberdrola with a nine-point advantage over Atlético, were league champions. And both Barça and Rojiblancas secured their European place for this season.

As for the descents, Valencia and Espanyol remained in First despite being in the red zone of the table. Yes, there were promotions, with an increase in participants in each category for this season: the First Iberdrola went from 16 to 18 teams; the Iberdrola Challenge was divided into two groups of 17; and, the First National has 112 instead of 98 like last year.

The plan finally chosen in First was that the two group champions in the silver category would go up to First. In this way, the Santa Teresa (South Group) and the Eibar (North Group), which is second but remains with the promotion place as Athletic B (1st) cannot be promoted as a subsidiary, were the two new teams in the top flight.

Barça, five-time champion after being undefeated leader

Barça Repóker! The Catalans won their fifth Women’s League trophy after the official suspension of the season in the Primera Iberdrola. Lluís Cortés’ team was the undefeated leader of the highest category with 59 points in 21 days, with an advantage of nine points over the second (Atlético).

The rojiblancas thus yielded the baton to their greatest rival, who showed and demonstrates in this course. The culé team added the double (League and Super Cup) while waiting for the Champions, in which he was eliminated in the semifinals, and the Cup, whose final against Logroño is still pending to be played today.

Jenni Hermoso and Oshoala, Barça scorers.

Barça signed an almost pristine championship last season, with only two draws in 21 games played. The Catalan team signed the tables with Rayo Vallecano (1-1) in Vallecas and with Atlético (0-0) in Alcalá de Henares. Excluding these two games, both on Madrid soil, the Catalans had no rival in the League, with 86 goals in favor and only 6 against, being the team with the highest score and the fewest goals in the category.

The Champions League is played in the Basque Country with a great image of Barça and Atlético

The Champions set course in August to Bilbao and San Sebastián with a very special eighth final for Spanish football, with an Atlético-Barça Classic in the quarterfinals. Rojiblancas and azulgranas signed one of their many struggles for success in this category, falling the triumph by the minimum in the culé locker.

The game left a great image of Atlético, which was very touched by the casualties. The rojiblancas reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in their history and they acquired stripes with their performance in this competition. For their part, Barça was eliminated in the next round, in the semifinals, by Wolfsburg (0-1) .The European title on Spanish soil went to the all-powerful Lyon, who added their seventh Champions, fifth in a row.

The first and historic season of the women’s Real Madrid

Ivana Andrés, captain of the Women’s Real Madrid, and Florentino Pérez.

The female Real Madrid is already more than a reality. The white box went from being a dream for many Madrid fans to being one of the great clubs of the Primera Iberdrola. With a cast of players among which names such as Marta Cardona, Maite Oroz, Misa, Teresa Abelleira, Ivana, Asllani, Corredera, Olga Carmona, Among others, Real Madrid faced its first season in this category with the illusion of competing for national dominance with Barça and Atlético.

The arrival of the Madrid team to this category came with great secrecy, with hardly any appearances by their players or members of the dressing room or friendlies. However, His first steps in the League in the last months of 2020 have left great sensations, ending 2020 as second in the standings.

Despite the great enthusiasm that this opening success has aroused, White has a great pending task. And it is that they have not yet been able to win against Barça or Atlético, with defeats by 0-4 and 0-1, respectively. We will have to wait, at least, until 2021 to be able to attend the first Madrid victory against both clubs in the new ‘Clásico’ and Madrid derby.