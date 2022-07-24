In the early hours of yesterday a match was played between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, the match ended with one to zero on the scoreboard, this being favorable for the Blaugrana team.
Here we leave you a list with the five mistakes Real Madrid made yesterday.
FC Barcelona exerted pressure up front that caused many problems for Real Madrid. The merengue team had a hard time overcoming the Blaugrana pressure. This is how the Blaugrana goal came, in a problem when it came to getting the ball.
+Real Madrid had a hard time creating dangerous chances yesterday, which could be a problem next season if they don’t work on it.
Real Madrid yesterday advocated a scheme with false 9, who held that position was Hazard. This system did not work, the Belgian could not find a goal.
Alaba and Militao were one of the best central pairs in the previous season, but yesterday there were mistakes, especially in Barça’s goal
Yesterday Real Madrid came out with a very young midfield, made up of Camavinga, Tchouameni and Valverde, something that didn’t quite work out. Although the midfield to which we are accustomed did not work either. It takes time and balance.
