The start of the Clausura 2022 is coming and with the many expectations about the different teams that are strengthening to face this tournament and seek their place in the league.
Who are the five teams we will have to pay attention to? Here we share it with you!
The current Mexican soccer champions are always one of the most followed teams, but it will be interesting to see how they carry the C22. The spirits and confidence have been reborn with an Eva Espejo who already has in her palm the honor of being the first female DT to win a title. Without a doubt, they will go out with everything for the two-time championship.
They could not get the three-time championship and they remained without their star forward, but with the arrival of Uchenna Kanu and after the rumors of possible reinforcements that could break the market, the Amazons are still strong and will seek their eighth final in a row, to once again get a championship and thus embroider the fifth star in its history.
As you read it … the one who was the last place in the table at # GritaMéxicoA21 has surprised with the signings he has made in the market. From the hand of a manager who gave shape and star to the auriazules, he is now looking to do it with the border team. We are ready to see how this team is formed that could possibly see a rebirth.
He had a very painful first league, but still he did not cross his arms. They are also doing their part to bring reinforcements and give him that extra that he lacked. The one that attracted the most attention was that of Tania Morales, ex-captain and reference of Chivas. And although there are some doubts about how much difference the new acquisitions can make, it will be interesting to see how they develop in the field.
The one that, so far, has broken the market the most. With the confirmation that Sarah Luebbert remains, and the arrival of two of the three top historical scorers in the league, Alison González and Katty Martínez, the azulcremas are very excited not only to their fans, but also to many who applaud this guy of movements in pursuit of the growth of domestic competition.
Would you add or remove a team from the list? We read you!
