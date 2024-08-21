Club América is once again focused on the 2024 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX and among its objectives is to close ranks with the best possible squad, so taking into account the recent losses they have had due to injuries, the board is considering signing one more Mexican winger because they do not have any untrained spots in Mexico.
At the moment, the only nominal winger available is the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguezdue to absences due to injury Alejandro Zendejas and Javairo Dilrosunand the Mexican elements that are in the blue-cream orbit are: Heriberto Jurado, Ephrain Alvarez, Benjamin Galdames, Raymundo Fulgencio and Ramiro Arcigaaccording to information from the portal Monumental Eagles of Bolavip.
There are only a few days left until the summer transfer market comes to an end, on September 3 to be precise, that will be the deadline for the capital team to decide whether or not to sign another reinforcement.
Heriberto Jurado He is part of the Necaxa Club, he is 19 years old and his value in the market according to Transfer market is from 2 million dollarsfor its part, Efrain Alvarez The Tijuana Club is 22 years old and has recently appreciated to 4 million euros on the market for its activity with the border painting.
Benjamin Galdames He recently arrived at Atlético de San Luis at 23 years old and has a cost 800 thousand euros, Raymundo Fulgencio from Atlas with 24 years costs 2.5 million euros and finally, the Mazatlán FC element, Ramiro Arciga He is 19 years old and is worth 150 thousand euros in the market.
