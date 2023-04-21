One of the most profitable strikers in Mexican soccer is Juan Ignacio Dinenno. The Pumas attacker has drawn the attention of other squads for his developed eye for goals and his talent with the ball.
So far, the Argentine is in fourth place in the tournament’s scorers’ table with 8 goals.
Here we present you who are the Mexican clubs that would be delighted to sign the ‘Commander’.
One of the clubs that has shown the most interest in taking over the services of Dinenno is Cruz Azul.
Since the last tournament, there was talk about the possible departure of the player to defend the light blue colors, however, nothing came of it. It is expected that the Machine will go for him again in the summer market.
In the last transfer market, it was learned that Toluca approached to ask discreetly about the services of the “Commander”.
Some reports revealed that the Red Devils will look for Dinenno using one of the most loved players by the auriazul fans, Carlos González, as a bargaining chip.
The high command of the capital did not see this proposal with bad eyes, although it was not finalized.
The Águilas del América know that their attack is complete and giving good results, however, the signing of Juan Ignacio Dinenno would be wonderful for them.
Can you imagine Dinenno with América along with Henry Martin and Jonathan Rodríguez? Undoubtedly, a terror forward for any rival team.
The Pumas striker would fall like a glove to the Tigres team. The feline squad is going through difficult times and a ‘thug’ striker like Dinenno would be what they need to return to being that forceful and leading club.
Although with fewer reflectors than those mentioned above, Santos Laguna would be one of the happiest teams to have Juan Dinenno among its ranks.
It has been difficult for the Guerreros to be protagonists this year and a ‘killer’ inside the area is what they need, and what better than one like the Argentine.
