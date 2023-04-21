So far, the Argentine is in fourth place in the tournament’s scorers’ table with 8 goals.

Here we present you who are the Mexican clubs that would be delighted to sign the ‘Commander’.

Since the last tournament, there was talk about the possible departure of the player to defend the light blue colors, however, nothing came of it. It is expected that the Machine will go for him again in the summer market.

Some reports revealed that the Red Devils will look for Dinenno using one of the most loved players by the auriazul fans, Carlos González, as a bargaining chip.

The high command of the capital did not see this proposal with bad eyes, although it was not finalized.

Can you imagine Dinenno with América along with Henry Martin and Jonathan Rodríguez? Undoubtedly, a terror forward for any rival team.

It has been difficult for the Guerreros to be protagonists this year and a ‘killer’ inside the area is what they need, and what better than one like the Argentine.