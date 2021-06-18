Here are the five clubs that have been best strengthened so far:

Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_es, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!

Without a doubt, the Tuzos have put the batteries after having reached the semifinals of Guard1anes 2021 in a surprising way.

One of the biggest weaknesses that the Hidalgo team had was in the attack, so for now they signed with the Argentine network breaker Nico Ibanez, He also added the Colombian Yairo Moreno, who can play as a left back, winger or inside, and as a midfielder Angel Estrada.

The only casualty they have presented for now is that of the Panamanian Roberto Nurse, which also did not see much activity on his return to the First Division.

Several clubs have tried to Erick Aguirre, but those of the Bella Airosa are not letting it go so easy knowing its quality.

Yairo Moreno out of #America Cup The #Colombia selection announced that the new reinforcement of #Tuzos dropped out to play the tournament in Brazil, due to a grade 1B muscle injury, which he suffered in the game against #Ecuador. Will soon be in #Pachuca to start his rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/fqUZmvfm2I – Alberto Pérez Landa (@betoperezlanda) June 15, 2021

Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 18, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 16, 2021 Arturo Du Leon | Jun 18, 2021 Benjamin Guerra | Jun 14, 2021

Despite having quite talented footballers on offense like Luis Montes, the Ecuadorian Angel Mena, the Chilean Jean Meneses, José Ramírez, among others, La Fiera decided to shore up this area with the experienced Elijah Hernandez, who lived good times in the Bajío, apart from the Mexican-Peruvian Santiago Ormeño, scorer of Puebla, and the Colombian Omar Fernandez, which was one of the pillars of La Franja.

Ignacio Ambriz He left the technical direction and now they will start a new project in charge of the Argentine Ariel holan, who has experience in soccer in his country, Brazil and Chile.

His only casualties so far are the Colombian Yairo Moreno Y Ruben Gonzalez, although it is known that the strategist still wants a few more additions.

????????? ??? ́? ✅ Omar Fernández has already reported with the León club, ready for the 2021 Apertura. ??? pic.twitter.com/dfBU4wPxpm – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) June 10, 2021

As has been the custom with Gallos Blancos, they had many casualties, but at the same time they have discharged several reinforcements, some of them with extensive experience in the MX League, something that really is important not to spend time adapting.

After the Ecuadorian’s departure Antonio valencia, the archers Gil Alcala Y Gerardo Ruiz placeholder image, the brazilian Francisco Da Costa, the Uruguayans Gonzalo montes Y Martin Rea, as well as Fernando Madrigal, have arrived old acquaintances of the Aztec football as the Argentine defender Nico Sanchez, the Paraguayan Osvaldo Martinez, Luis Madrigal, Manuel Viniegra, David cabrera, Betsiel Hernandez, plus the new faces like the Uruguayan goalkeeper Washington Aguerre and his countryman Bryan olvera, in addition to the Argentine Pablo Gomez, without forgetting that there is still hope that the German Lukas podolski really be encouraged to play with the club.

The technician Hector Altamirano He has plenty of time to put together a new ideal eleven by presenting various changes from one semester to the next, with the aim of improving his role after being eliminated in the playoffs.

Considering that a few years ago Guillermo Vazquez Jr. managed to put together a competitive team that reached the semifinals twice despite not having great stars, the helmsman could repeat the feat by bringing the Argentine striker back Mauro Quiroga, while bringing other elements of your confidence such as Luis Quintana Y Ruben Gonzalez.

Other reinforcements of the Rays are the Uruguayan defender Vicente Poggi and his compatriot Agustin Olveros who plays in the middle, as well as the promise Jonathan Gonzalez, who left Monterrey to be able to add minutes after losing ownership.

There is still the possibility that the hydrocalids add more pieces, thanks to the new investors who hope to put together a painting that will be the protagonist in the Apertura 2021.

Necaxa makes the return of Mauro Quiroga official ⚡ https://t.co/Gcn6z4aPSw pic.twitter.com/hNMGq55KrY – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) June 8, 2021

Even though they only have two movements, the names make them considered good reinforcements, the French world champion Florian Thauvin, who could build a great offensive with his countryman André-Pierre Gignacapart from the technician Miguel Herrera, which could give a very different face to the cats, going from a totally defensive tactic to an offensive one, especially if you have players with many qualities to go to the front.

Now it remains to be seen if the U de Nuevo León can be made of other footballers, since high quality elements such as Orbelín Pineda, the brazilian Luiz Gustavo, Jesus Angulo, among others, maintaining a base.