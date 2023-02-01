Without further ado, the winter market left a bad taste for the fans of several clubs, while in the north they are sure happier, but not entirely satisfied.

Here are the five teams that were best reinforced for the Clausura 2023.

Tigres closes the winter market by investing 26.8 million euros in the signings of Fernando Gorriarán, Nico Ibáñez and Diego Lainez. The feline investment was higher than what the Mazatlán (24.9 million) and Querétaro (21.20 million) establishments are valued. pic.twitter.com/2jihK3uDfp – Rafael Rivera (@RafaDato2) January 31, 2023

The cats bet on the Argentine coach Diego Cocca as their coach, being the best paid in the League, in addition, they took away Pachuca to the top scorer of the Apertura 2022, the Argentine Nico Ibanez. An important piece in the actions of Saints Lagoon it was the uruguayan Fernando Gorriaran, who became the first signing of the semester for the cats. Finally, just this Monday they made the hiring of Diego Lainezwho for now leaves doubts about what level he is at, since during his stay in Europe he spent more time on the bench, both with the Real Betis As the braga.

✨ | All the success in Rayados, Jordi Cortizo! 🤠🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Wl51DEBTWq — I am Rayado and I have Endurance (@AguanteRayado) December 2, 2022

Jordi Cortizo shone with the Puebla of Nicolas Larcamon and he was signed, as well as the defender Victor Guzmanwho was followed by European clubs and by Chivas, a club that could never buy it. El Toro arrived to fill the gap left by Cesar Montes when leaving the Spanish from Spain. Finally, they repatriated Omar Goveawho for now has not seen many minutes, but who spent a long time in Belgian football.

Always safe!! Sebastián Sosa was essential so that, with one less player, @PumasMX keep the zero and add a point on the border.#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #Closure2023 pic.twitter.com/k2LRJzDL1p — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) January 28, 2023

Although the university students dropped the Brazilian Daniel AlvesThey reached an agreement with Ulises Rivaswho arrived as a free player, the same with the Uruguayan goalkeeper Sebastian Sosawho has given security to the goal, without forgetting the veteran Jesus Molina. All of them have become headlines and seem to be key pieces for the strategist. He also opted for Edgar Alaffitawho was in the expansion leagueas well as the defender Tomas ‘Cuba’ Sanchezchampion with atlantean in the silver league

Official! San Luis has a new striker, Leo Bonatini; 28-year-old Brazilian, signs for 3 years and arrives from Wolverhampton. pic.twitter.com/bi2OskaChk – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) December 3, 2022

Los Tuneros hired the Brazilian Leo Bonatini from the wolverhampton from England, opted for the experience of the midfielder Dieter Villalpado and the striker Angel Zaldivarin addition to the defense David Andradewho was already champion with Saints Lagoon. Added to this, come to the future, since they brought the Argentine nationalized German Matthew Klimowicz and to the goalkeeper promise David Ochoaafter passing through the MLS.

Nicolás Larcamón made his debut as León coach, coming back 2-1 against Necaxa. pic.twitter.com/ZlZbX8gZDP — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) January 17, 2023

From the outset, they convinced the Argentine coach Nicolas Larcamon to be his strategist after his good work in Puebla. For defense brought to Ivan Moreno of Mazatlanbeing a starter from the first day, apart from the Argentine Adonis Frias of Defense and Justice. Despite the march of Luis Montes to the Everton of Chile, the board got Lucas Romero of Avellaneda Independent Y Ricardo Angulo of Chivas. Finally, they opted for the Mexican striker Brian Rubiowith outstanding performances in the Pacific team.