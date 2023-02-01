This Tuesday, January 31, the transfer market closes for all clubs, the same happens for the MX League. The reality is that not many bombs exploded, because the fans were left with the desire that the Uruguayan really Luis Suarez and the Colombian Radamel Falcao could arrive, both wanted by Blue Cross.
Without further ado, the winter market left a bad taste for the fans of several clubs, while in the north they are sure happier, but not entirely satisfied.
Here are the five teams that were best reinforced for the Clausura 2023.
At this time there has been a lot of criticism of the northern team for having the economic power to close high-calibre signings unlike the rest.
The cats bet on the Argentine coach Diego Cocca as their coach, being the best paid in the League, in addition, they took away Pachuca to the top scorer of the Apertura 2022, the Argentine Nico Ibanez. An important piece in the actions of Saints Lagoon it was the uruguayan Fernando Gorriaran, who became the first signing of the semester for the cats. Finally, just this Monday they made the hiring of Diego Lainezwho for now leaves doubts about what level he is at, since during his stay in Europe he spent more time on the bench, both with the Real Betis As the braga.
In the same way as its staunch rival, La Pandilla did not make a large number of signings, but it did bring in elements that were having a great time in their career, in addition to starting a new project without Duilio Davino as sports president, since Anthony Noriega took the position.
Jordi Cortizo shone with the Puebla of Nicolas Larcamon and he was signed, as well as the defender Victor Guzmanwho was followed by European clubs and by Chivas, a club that could never buy it. El Toro arrived to fill the gap left by Cesar Montes when leaving the Spanish from Spain. Finally, they repatriated Omar Goveawho for now has not seen many minutes, but who spent a long time in Belgian football.
There are many negative reviews towards the technician Rafael River BridgeHowever, for now he has calmed the waters by adding seven points out of twelve possible, when even his own fans predicted defeats to be fired quickly.
Although the university students dropped the Brazilian Daniel AlvesThey reached an agreement with Ulises Rivaswho arrived as a free player, the same with the Uruguayan goalkeeper Sebastian Sosawho has given security to the goal, without forgetting the veteran Jesus Molina. All of them have become headlines and seem to be key pieces for the strategist. He also opted for Edgar Alaffitawho was in the expansion leagueas well as the defender Tomas ‘Cuba’ Sanchezchampion with atlantean in the silver league
Once again, the people of San Luis Potosí are showing that they are looking to put together serious projects, since they joined several chips for the idea of the Brazilian André Gardenwho has had good results since his arrival.
Los Tuneros hired the Brazilian Leo Bonatini from the wolverhampton from England, opted for the experience of the midfielder Dieter Villalpado and the striker Angel Zaldivarin addition to the defense David Andradewho was already champion with Saints Lagoon. Added to this, come to the future, since they brought the Argentine nationalized German Matthew Klimowicz and to the goalkeeper promise David Ochoaafter passing through the MLS.
In theory, La Fiera also made good bets, however, not all of its reinforcements have made their debut in the championship, while others are barely adapting.
From the outset, they convinced the Argentine coach Nicolas Larcamon to be his strategist after his good work in Puebla. For defense brought to Ivan Moreno of Mazatlanbeing a starter from the first day, apart from the Argentine Adonis Frias of Defense and Justice. Despite the march of Luis Montes to the Everton of Chile, the board got Lucas Romero of Avellaneda Independent Y Ricardo Angulo of Chivas. Finally, they opted for the Mexican striker Brian Rubiowith outstanding performances in the Pacific team.
