After being eliminated in the semifinal of the Apertura 2022 by a landslide and at the hands of the Tuzos del Pachuca, Monterey Striped The resounding failure has already been forgotten, they have turned the page and are already preparing for the following year.
Those of La Pandilla know that they have to recompose the path at any cost, and for this, they will have to throw the house out the window to get good signings.
5. Nicolas Ibanez
One of the areas to reinforce Rayados for the next tournament is the upper part. That is why the signing of the striker Nicholas Ibanez It would fit like a glove, since he has a developed scoring nose, in addition to being the current scoring champion with Pachuca.
4. Diego Valdes
One of the most outstanding players of the regular phase of the tournament that concluded was Diego Valdes. The Chilean was one of the best elements that the Águilas del América had and could help the Rayados team.
3. Jean Meneses
The player Jean Meneses He has been one of the main responsible for the Red Devils of Toluca to be in the grand finale of Mexican soccer.
Thanks to his speed and good dribbling with the ball, the Andean has become one of the most valuable players in Liga MX.
2. Abel Hernandez
The front Abel Hernandez He was the most outstanding player and one of the few that could be salvaged from Atlético de San Luis.
His speed, the power in his shots and the claw put into each game, have made him an object of desire by other Mexican squads. Without a doubt, he would be a footballer who would fit perfectly in coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s squad,
1. Alexis Vega
In the absence of forcefulness on the part of the forwards of Rayados de Monterrey, they would like the signing of the Mexican striker Alexis Vega.
Currently, “Pingo” is one of the best attackers in Aztec football. He is a ‘killer’ inside the area and would help La Pandilla a lot to solve their lack of goal.
