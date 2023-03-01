More than half of the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX has already left. After nine days, we can draw several conclusions: from which teams have been owed, what have been the big surprises and, also, which reinforcements have been the most outstanding in the season.
The players presented in this list have become fundamental pieces for their clubs to occupy the top positions in the general table.
The Chivas de Guadalajara board had been looking for ‘Pocho’ for several tournaments. For the Clausura 2023, they were finally able to add him to their ranks and in this journey he has become a fundamental element. Víctor Guzmán, 28, has four goals and two assists in eight games played this semester.
Ibáñez is the current Mexican soccer scoring champion. The Argentine forward fell on the right foot in Tigres and has responded to the demands immediately. ‘Nico’ has scored five goals in seven games played in this tournament. He is the scorer that the UANL team needed.
The Uruguayan midfielder came to Tigres in exchange for a juicy offer. Since his arrival he has become an important man, be it with Diego Cocca or Marco Antonio ‘Chima’ Ruiz. He has played 728 minutes in nine games and has two goals and one assist.
Despite not being a very media man, ‘El Toro’ Guzmán has become an important player for Rayados in a very short time. The young Mexican central defender has covered the loss of César Montes very well and has played 683 minutes over eight games.
It seems that, little by little, Brian Lozano is returning to being that decisive player who had a great time at Santos Laguna. The Uruguayan winger has three goals this season.
#Liga #signings #living #moment #club
Leave a Reply