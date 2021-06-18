Last Monday the hiring of Aké Loba was made official by the Nashville team of the Major League Soccer from United States. After a bad step through Rayados de Monterrey, and after not entering into plans of a Mexican squad, he will go out to try his luck in the neighboring country. Although it would not be the only one, since there are other footballers of the MX League that, if they did not sign in Mexico, they would go to MLS. Here we present you what elements it is about.
Although he is one of the so-called ‘bigwigs’ of the leg market, his high market value has caused clubs to opt out of his services. According to the first reports, and if he does not continue in Tigres, Leonardo Fernández’s fate would be in the MLS.
After not finishing the negotiation with the team of the Eagles of America, and with the arrival of goalkeeper Washington Aguerre to the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro team, the Mexican goalkeeper Gil Alcalá would have his destiny in the air. The first rumors suggest that he could sign with a squad from the neighboring country.
On the other hand, the Colombian Roger Martínez also sounds to be a new player for a Major League Soccer team. After not defining himself as such his future with him America, and after the truncated negotiations with Boca Juniors, at the last moment he could leave the MX League. While it is true that he could keep the azulcremas, there are still chances of his departure.
After not having entered into the plans of coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre with Rayados de Monterrey, the next destination of forward Dorlan Pabón would be to the north of the continent. Although this would be option ‘B’ for the player, since the royal high command wants to accommodate him in a South American squad.
For his part, midfielder Fernando Gorriarán could have the hours counted with Santos Laguna. Although he still has a contract with the Warriors, his good level of play caused him to raise his claims and his value in the market. Now, in case of not signing with a European squad, he would be signing in the United States league.
