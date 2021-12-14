Throughout the history of Mexican soccer, there are eight Mexican footballers who have represented the country in the Bundesliga: Ricardo Osorio, Aarón Galindo, Francisco Rodríguez, Andrés Guardado, Javier Javier Hernández, Marco Fabián, Carlos Salcedo Y Pavel PardoThe latter being the one to speak at a press conference about the prospects that could be considered in Germany.
“The player has to have a good mentality. In Germany it is said that it is a fundamental part. If you have that, you can play there. You have to be dynamic, have technique. The Germans pay attention to it a lot. The Mexican needs to be there. formed in the mental “
– Pavel Pardo.
Currently there are no Mexican footballers being part of any club in Germany, but the historic midfielder who was champion with Stuttgart in 2007, he commented on who is being followed. In the conversation with the media, he mentioned Luis Romo, Carlos Acevedo, Sebastián Córdova, César Montes Y Eduardo Aguirre.
“Carlos Acevedo, César Montes, who for me is a player who is coming, who has done very well. Sebastián Córdova, Luis Romo I think is also quite an interesting player who can, especially the profile, with that dynamic, with that drive he has to be able to play in the Bundesliga. Eduardo Aguirre is also interesting, and well, there are a few more who are there and that for me have the level of being able to be in the Bundesliga “, he pointed out.
“The Bundesliga looks very favorably on the Mexican league. It finds quality in the player. The Germans see talents that there are, not only in the National Team. From there scouts begin to travel to the junior tournaments. Our team is well regarded. soccer and they know what we have, “he said.
Pavel Pardo and Ricardo Osorio were the first Mexican footballers to play in the German league and lift a title.
