These are the five teams that have disappointed so far in the transfer market:

The feline team is one of the teams that is going through the worst economic times, however, even though it had not added noisy signings for Guard1anes 2020, it managed to reach the grand final with Argentine Andrés Lillini at the helm, but in an incredible way, for the next The semester did not even qualify for the playoffs, causing disappointment among its fans, who expected a restructuring with renowned footballers, which will not happen.

Due to its low purchasing power, Universidad Nacional decided to bet on players who come from the fourth division of their country, that is, Brazilians. Rogério and Meritao, coming from Railway, plus the goalkeeper Octavio Paz that comes from Alebrijes from Oaxaca of the Expansion League.

Similarly, the arrival of the Ecuadorian Washington Corozo and the return of Efrain Velarde They did not cause much expectation among their followers and for now they have caused disappointment.

Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | 8:51 AM GMT + 2 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 16, 2021 Benjamin Guerra | Jun 14, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 13, 2021

Accustomed to making millionaire signings with renowned players, the Eagles are still recovering from the economic crisis that caused the pandemic of the COVID-19, so they have only announced national signings, which will be their new strategy, however, as they are not exactly stars, that has caused discontent among their fans.

Fernando Madrigal, from Queretaro, Y Salvador Reyes, since PueblaThey are two of the hires and although both had a good semester in the last championship, they are not well seen by the majority of Azulcremas fans who expected quality names after having failed in the search for the thirteenth.

Who also returned to the Nest after many years is Miguel Layún, without receiving as much praise as perhaps the board expected, since he is living his last years as a professional and does not have as much quality as in the past.

It is known that the Coapa team is still looking for more incorporations and to close them, it remains to be seen if the fans will not end up disappointed because they will hardly be bombastic names.

ANOTHER REINFORCEMENT TO COAPA! América made official the arrival of Fernando Madrigal, from #GallosxFOX, as his second incorporation for Apertura 2021#CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/lYkMr9ZVJn – CENTRAL FOX MX (@CentralFOXMX) June 11, 2021

Undoubtedly one of the teams that disappoints the most in terms of hiring is the Sacred Rebaño, which still has an outstanding debt with Necaxa by players who did not finish carburetion in Verde Valle.

The rojiblanca directive has approached to ask for names like Jaime Gomez, Marcel ruiz Y Erick Aguirre, but the conditions have not been to his total satisfaction because he should let some players like Fernando Beltran, Alejandro Mayorga placeholder image or Cesar Huerta.

The Guadalajara thing is nothing new, since on previous occasions they have not added reinforcements either, annoying their followers who just some time ago saw how the staunch rival surpassed them in number of championships, without neglecting that they did not like it at all the continuity of the technician Victor Manuel Vucetich.

For now, the Guadalajara people do not have new faces in their ranks, although they do drop, sending some with their subsidiary Tapatio on the Expansion League.

With what has been seen so far, it seems that Chivas will play it with the same squad, causing many doubts.

MENTALIZED Isaac Brizuela will take advantage of the preseason to win a place with Chivas ?. ? ️ “We all take that same responsibility from the start of the tournament.”#Brizuela #RabbitBrizuela #Chivas #preseason # Opening2021 pic.twitter.com/j7r6uuDZjo – Total Sports domain? (@DominioTotalMX) June 14, 2021

After being the surprise of Guard1anes 2021 when reaching the semifinals in the first tournament of the Argentine Nicolas Larcamón As a strategist, once again the club began to disarm, beginning with its attack, since they took away two vital pieces of the offensive: the Mexican-Peruvian Santiago Ormeño and the colombian Omar Fernandez, scorer and best assister of The Strip, respectively, who will now defend Lion.

In addition to this, the camotero team also had to say goodbye to its left side Salvador Reyes, revelation of the last semester, who already put on the coat of the America club.

This has probably caused annoyance in the South American helmsman who had asked not to disarm the squad for the next tournament, but they still have time to fix the casualties in those areas, but for now they have not announced any hiring and it could be that the three players are badly needed.

With regard to reinforcements, only an interest in the Venezuelan is known Fernando Aristeguieta, but outside of it, no more and that without a doubt is a hard blow for the fans that had found a competitive team.

#PorSiTeLoPerdiste | ? ??????? ?? ????? “I cannot be bothered by something that is not in my hands; I am not the one who decides. There are other people who are the ones who make the decisions and well, I can’t break my head because of that. “ ? Santiago Ormeño – Club Puebla pic.twitter.com/0eBvycY8PG – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) May 4, 2021

Last year the Tijuana squad seemed promising and they were even listed as candidates for the title, which in the end was totally wrong because under the Argentine’s management Pablo Guede They could not even enter the playoffs, later, with the Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldi They did not reach this phase either, despite having a quality staff headed by Jonathan Orozco, the Ecuadorian Fidel Martinez, Vladimir Loroña, Marcel ruiz, the Colombian Bryan angle and the chilean Gonzalo jara, to mention a few, implying that something was still lacking in order to be the protagonists.

The Canes Aztecas do not suffer monetary problems and so far they have not made any movements, something rare after being in debt to their followers, which is somewhat disappointing, but at the same time they have not made their casualties known, keeping in mystery what they are. their plans for the Apertura 2021, but they must do something urgently, since this year they will fight on the issue of the percentage.