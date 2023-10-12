The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is responsible for issuing the Official Driver License Manual. That document stipulates the rules to follow when driving a car in the Sunshine State., from how to prepare your vehicle to what the requirements are for obtaining a license. However, there are some rules that drivers tend to overlook, despite their importance.

1. Car Conditions Required in Florida

If you are going to drive in Florida, you should know that Your car must meet certain standardshow to have:

Low headlights, capable of illuminating objects at 45 meters and visible from 300 meters. High front lights, which illuminate up to 41 meters in front and can be seen from 300 meters. Two red rear lights, visible from a distance of 300 meters. Two red brake lights, visible during the day from 91 meters. A white light that allows the license plate to be visible from 15 meters away. Directional lights, either amber or white for the front, or red for the rear, which must be visible from a distance of 152 meters. Horn whose sound can be heard from a distance of 60 meters. At least one rearview mirror capable of showing 60 meters behind. Windshield wipers in good working order Windshields made of safety glass, which cannot be covered or treated with reflective materials or that eliminate their transparency. Additionally, they must be free of adhesives not required by law. Side windows and rear window, which cannot be covered or treated with a material that is mirrored or reflects more than 25 percent of the light, in the case of the side windows, or more than 35 percent, in the case of the rear window. rear. Tires with a minimum tread of 3/32 inch or greater, with no worn spots showing the layer.

2. Using your cell phone in the car in Florida is not legal

“In Florida, It is illegal to drive a motor vehicle while texting.

text. The law prohibits a person from operating a motor vehicle while manually using a wireless communication device at an intersection.

designated school, a school zone or a work zone,” explains the regulation.

However, there are some exceptions to this rule. Sending text messages from the car is allowed when:

You are stopped in traffic (at a traffic light, in a traffic jam, parked). The vehicle’s automatic driving system is activated. You are using your phone to report an emergency or suspicious activity to authorities. You are accessing emergency, traffic or weather alerts. Your communication does not require pressing multiple keys or reading text. You are using the GPS navigation system.

In any other circumstance, texting while driving is considered a crime for which you must pay a fine of at least US$30, if it is the first time, or US$60, if you are a repeat offender; plus on each occasion he could lose three points on his license.

3. Use of seat belts in Florida

“Florida law requires that all drivers, all front seat passengers, and all passengers under 18 years of age wear seat belts“, explains the document that indicates that, if they do not comply with this law, drivers may receive a fine.

However, There are some circumstances in which not wearing a seat belt is allowed.; For example: if the person suffers from an illness that does not allow the proper use of the belt, making it inappropriate or dangerous; if you are an employee of a newspaper delivery service; if he drives a farm truck; or if he is a passenger on a school bus purchased new before December 31, 2000.

4. Kids in the car in Florida

“Children under four years old must travel in a safety seat, and children ages four and five must ride in a safety seat or booster seat,” the state standard states. Additionally, it points out that if the child is a passenger on school transportation and it has a seat belt, she must wear it.

Florida law states that Under no circumstances should children under six years of age be left alone in a vehicle with the engine running., since they are considered to endanger their health. “Violation of this law constitutes a second-degree misdemeanor; “an offense that results in serious bodily injury, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement in a child is considered a third-degree felony,” the regulation says.

5. Cyclists and cars in Florida

For the Sun State, “Cyclists must respect all traffic controls and signs”. Since the standard defines the bicycle as a legal vehicle, “it has all the privileges, rights and responsibilities on public streets (except on limited access roads) that a user of an automobile has,” the document stipulates.

Cyclists are free to leave the bike lane and move into the main travel lane to ensure their safety. in case you encounter streets, to avoid obstacles and to prepare to turn left. Even if a cyclist is traveling at a speed considerably lower than surrounding traffic, he can use the entire lane.