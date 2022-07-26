The Nerazzurri management continues to move on several fronts in a very unpredictable summer window: the squad must be completed hand in hand with respect for economic sustainability
Work, in this very delicate summer, is certainly not lacking at Inter. It started already in June with a flurry of shots that were very centered on Simone Inzaghi’s needs, then the session continued with the gem of Romelu Lukaku’s return and now he is living on more dilated timelines. Now five nodes mark the Nerazzurri’s moves, between entries and exits, between football and economic factors.
