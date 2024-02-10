You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
After the negotiations, the bill that modifies the immigration policy was known.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
After a long time of negotiations and leaks about alleged agreements between President Joe Biden and Democratic and Republican sectors, the text of the draft law on asylum bans that the United States could impose temporarily due to certain numbers of illegal entries at the border. In addition, changes are also planned in the process of requesting this resource and other measures on immigration policy.
As a result of Biden's negotiations with the legislative sphere in exchange for granting funds to send to Ukraine and Israel, The project that will be sent to the Senate has already been preparedas stated Univision. Given the questioning of groups that protect the rights of migrants and some criticism from opposition sectors, the law that would govern can be summarized in certain central aspects:
- Prohibition of asylum appeal upon passing a certain threshold of cases: in the event that illegal border entries exceed the average of 5,000 per day within five days or more than 4,000 occur in a single day, The federal authority of the United States will have the possibility of closing the border and temporarily prohibiting these types of requests.. These may be enabled again when the average number of undocumented immigrants drops by 75 percent.
- Changes to the asylum process: Along with the ban in the aforementioned cases, the application process for migrants will be different. The law would end the possibility of processing freedom status and increase the requirement for the initial interview to demonstrate that they are in danger and avoid deportation.. If they pass, they will receive an employment permit and can stay for ninety days while their case is resolved.
- Limitation of the use of humanitarian parole: This figure could no longer be used in any case of migrants crossing the border, who would enter into the aforementioned dynamic to process their asylum in the United States.
- Support for migrant shelters: as a counterpart to the tightening of conditions for those seeking to reside in the US, The project also includes sending US$1,400,000,000 to shelters and organizations dedicated to the care and processing of immigrants. in the territory. This would be done with the aim of avoiding the current crisis and facilitating the containment and adaptation of all newcomers.
- Extra funds to hire more officers: among its measurements, The bill would allocate US$20,000,000 to immigration authorities to hire more personnel with the aim of controlling the border and expediting immigration procedures.
Although the project was announced as a bipartisan agreement with federal support, Republican sectors, especially from the side of Donald Trump, expressed their disagreement with the law and they assured that they will not support its approval when the time comes.
On the other hand, Criticism was also added to the changes in groups that protect the rights of migrants.. Among them, the risk that asylum seekers are put in if they are deported was mentioned. In any case, we will have to wait for the legislative treatment to know if the regulations finally achieve approval.
